Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch Scientist Reveals Some ‘Unexplainable’ Results That May Not Be Man-Made

Historical past’s The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is pulling again the curtain on one among America’s greatest UFO sighting spots, and apparently, solely a lot will be defined. CinemaBlend and different media retailers acquired an opportunity to talk with Dr. Travis Taylor in regards to the collection and among the unexplained phenomena he and colleagues witnessed whereas investigating the well-known ranch.
Dr. Taylor went by way of all of the testing he and different scientists ran whereas engaged on Skinwalker Ranch, which sounds fairly rigorous. This was a uncommon alternative for specialists to step in and unravel the thriller, and Taylor and others did not waste the chance to guage it from each angle conceivable.
We had many of the electromagnetic spectrum coated. We had spectrum evaluation, and radio, and microwave and gamma ray sort receivers conceivable. And we have been constantly trying throughout the spectrum for phenomena to be occurring. And we measured poisonous chemical substances, and radiation and people forms of issues that you simply would possibly consider. We took samples and issues to check for chemical and organic toxins. And we appeared for seismic anomalies and numerous different optical phenomena in addition to anthropological. We appeared round for historical websites to see if which may give us perception as nicely.
The specialists of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch left no stone unturned in evaluating the land. The consequence uncovered numerous perception in regards to the space, although not every little thing Dr. Taylor and researchers discovered made sense.
So, what precisely did Dr. Travis Taylor and the opposite scientists uncover? Taylor mentioned that is simply one thing viewers must wait and see, however teased that what they discovered is one thing he cannot clarify, and he is pretty sure it is not one thing man-made both.
So far as the information we collected among the information we collected was startling extraordinarily anomalous and in so far as I’m involved unexplainable. However aside from that you simply’ll simply have to attend and watch the present to see as a result of, , I’m not supposed to present all of it away. And the conclusions I constructed from it from my expertise out there may be I’m 80% sure it’s not a pure phenomenon however Mom Nature can idiot us. However I’m 99% sure that it’s not a man-made phenomenon as a result of the know-how is past physics as we perceive but.
That’s fairly a tease, and viewers must wait and see how a lot of what The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch reveals is really as unbelievable as Dr. Travis Taylor has mentioned. Given how the expertise impacted him whereas filming the collection, I am very curious to see what it’s he and the others discovered.
Historical past’s The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch airs new episodes Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on what’s taking place in tv in 2020, and for the newest in film information as nicely.
