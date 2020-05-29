Secret Society of Second-Born Royals gets Disney+ release date and new trailer

Disney has launched a full-length trailer for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an authentic superhero movie headed to their Disney Plus later this summer time.

The story revolves round Sam, a rebellious princess to the dominion of Illyria, residing within the shadow of her older sister who’s first in line to the throne.

Simply as her curiosity in royal responsibility hits an all-time low, she discovers that she was born right into a secret society of second-born royals, who’re gifted with unbelievable powers and the duty of defending the dominion.

She and her friends are put by rigorous coaching at a secret facility, tasked with utilizing their mixed would possibly to cease a mysterious villain from overthrowing the crown.

Right here’s the primary look trailer…

Peyton Elizabeth Lee takes the lead function as princess-turned-superhero Sam, who discovered a breakout function as Andi Mack within the Disney Channel sequence of the identical title.

Her fellow Second-Borns can be performed by Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Isabella Blake-Thomas (Mr Stink), Faly Rakotohavana (The Mick) and Olivia Deeble (Residence and Away). Skylar Astin (Pitch Excellent) and Élodie Yung (Daredevil) additionally star as mentor figures to the fledgling younger crew.

The trailer reveals that Secret Society of Second-Born Royals can be accessible to stream on Disney Plus from 17th July, making it one other large summer time release for the service, scorching on the heels of subsequent month’s Artemis Fowl.

You may signal as much as a free 7 day trial of Disney Plus right here. A full membership prices £5.99 per thirty days or an upfront cost of £59.99 for the total 12 months.

If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at the most effective Disney Plus sequence and finest Disney Plus motion pictures or go to our TV Information.