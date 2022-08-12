Secretary of the Navy lent a helicopter to transport “Pochi”, mascot of the Olmecs of Tabasco

Secretary of the Navy lent a helicopter to transport the mascot of the Olmecs of Tabasco (Photo: LMB (Mexican Baseball League)

The Mexican Baseball League (LMB) started their first knockout series of the season and in the middle of the opening for the Olmec of Tabascothe fans present in the stadium Ángel Cuckoo Toledo, in the Municipality of Macuspanathey were very surprised to see a plane from the Marina.

It was the type aircraft Panther, with registration ANX-2167which flew around the stadium and landed conspicuously on the grass, while it was narrated by the stadium loudspeakers, who described that the first ball of the game was transported on board the helicopter.

Who was on board was the pet Fewthe official mascot of the Olmecs, who was escorted by a presumed soldier and a woman dressed in the Marine Secretary (Semar). The character was followed by the official broadcast as part of the pre-match show against the Quintana Roo Tigers.

Few He had in his possession the first ball, in the style of an action movie, which he delivered to the legend of the Tabasco team in 1993, Cecilia El Chilo Ruizin charge of throwing the first pitch and opening the playoffs this Wednesday, August 10.

“They tell us that he brings the ball to throw the first pitch, ladies and gentlemen, but who are we looking at. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, here it is! We already saw it! The applause to receive this afternoon at this playoff party, here is number one: El Pochi!”

At his side was carlos manuel merinointerim governor of Tabasco, together with the mayor of Macuspana Julio Gutierrez Bocanegrawho accompanied the entity’s baseball team at the beginning of the final stretch towards the championship.

In addition to using a helicopter from the Marinathe opening event was accompanied by the intonation of the Mexican national anthem and a giant national flag in the center of the garden, which included a patriotic spectacle for those present at the Cuckoo Toledo.

It should be remembered that this venue, better known as the Duck Tumbler Stadiumunderwent a slight rehabilitation at the beginning of the year to be a temporary home for the Olmec While the remodeling of the Centenarythe iconic venue of the Tabasco team that had its reopening predicted for the beginning of August.

On June 22, the Executive President of the Olmecs of Tabasco, Gonzalo Medina González, reviewed the progress of the renovations and stated the following through the team’s own media:

“Very happy and satisfied with what you can see today, a 90% progress in construction and 100% percent of the equipment is already in the stadium,” he said before giving his forecast for the opening.

“The corresponding installations are being made, we are talking about lockers, seats, protective mesh, batting cage, lights, among other thingsin fact, much progress has already been made on the issue of seats, thus the possibility that the August 4 we can open the doorsstill in regular role series, is practically a fact.

