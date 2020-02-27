Secrets of the Museum on BBC Two – everything you need to know

A brand new BBC Two collection is providing viewers a glance behind the scenes at one of London’s most iconic museums – the Victoria and Albert in South Kensington.

The collection will consist of six hour-long episodes, some of the artefacts that don’t make it to the show instances at the museum.

Right here’s everything you need to know about the collection…

What’s Secrets of the Museum about?

The documentary goes behind the scenes of the world-famous Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Solely a small quantity of the two million objects in the V&A’s assortment are on show to the public.

Is there a Radio Occasions assessment?

Sure, Radio Occasions critic Alison Graham supplied the following take on the second episode:

There’s a lot pleasure in the theatre and efficiency division of the Victoria and Albert Museum when a stormtrooper costume from the 1980 Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Again is taken out of its particular drawer prepared for show.

Director George Lucas had a decent costume funds of simply £90,000 so there are apparent economies – the determine’s footwear is a pair of Chelsea boots painted white.

Sadly, an important piece is lacking – there isn’t a stormtrooper helmet, so one has to be commissioned, utilizing a fairly astonishing course of that unfolds earlier than the conservator’s amazed eyes, from a specialist prop-maker in Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, the Solid Courts displays are given an overhaul, together with a duplicate of a 14th-century sculpture panel from Notre Dame Cathedral. In a tragic coincidence, conservators are at work on the panel as information comes by way of of the devastating fireplace.

When is Secrets of the Museum on TV?

The subsequent episode airs Thursday 27th February at 8pm on BBC Two, with subsequent episodes airing at the identical time in consecutive weeks.

Every episode will likely be out there to view on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.