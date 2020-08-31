Section 144 IN NCR: Penal action will be taken on violation of Section 144, Rules in September

new Delhi: Lockdown has been imposed in most of the states during the period of the outbreak of Corona epidemic in the country. In such a situation, in view of the epidemic, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has issued an order regarding Unlock 4, saying that it is mandatory for everyone to follow the guidelines. Section 144 is applicable in Gautam Buddha Nagar, which will continue in September. Let us know that the guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry in the past. In such a situation, the Noida Police says that punitive action will be taken if the rules are not followed. Also Read – IPL 2020: De Villiers expressed happiness by returning to the net after five months, practice was challenging on a difficult wicket

Please tell that yesterday, after the Central Government, the guidelines of Unlock 4 were released by the Uttar Pradesh Government. Explain that from 21 September, stops in schools can be called for online counseling related work. At the same time, from September 21, students in the 9-12 class of the zone will be allowed to go to schools on a voluntary basis. However, written consent of parents will be required for this.

At the same time, the metro will be opened in a phased manner from 7 September 2020. Separate guidelines will be issued for this. From September 21, social, academic, recreational, sports, religious programs, political programs etc. activities will be allowed to start with a maximum of 100 people. However, it will be compulsory to follow social distancing and wear a face mask.

At the same time, till September 20, 20 and 30 people can participate in works like marriage dispute or even funeral. Please tell that from September 21, theaters, parks, amusement parks, open air theater will also be opened. However, every Friday night from 10 am to 5 am Monday, the lockdown will continue as before.