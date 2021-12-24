SectorLISP becomes the smallest programming language in the world: it takes only 436 bytes to fit on the MBR of a floppy disk

LISP is the second oldest high-level programming language, having been created in 1958 (one year after FORTRAN and one year before COBOL), a time of notable hardware limitations, some programmers found it a good candidate for a project aimed at inserting an interpreter of a programming language into the MBR (‘master boot record’, the first sector of a storage device) from an old floppy disk.

The first sector of a floppy disk has a space of 512 bytes, which you can use to run basic software from the BIOS when the user uses the device in question as the boot device for the PC.





Thanks to this project, SectorFORTH and BootBasic had already been born, which at the time came to hold the title of “smallest programming language in the world”, weighing 491 and 510 bytes, respectively. However, LISP (or rather its SectorLISP adaptation) It has allowed to surpass this mark reaching 436 bytes.

“The goal of this project has been to have fun building a kit that optimizes file size at the expense of everything else.”





Where the original LISP 1.5 for IBM 7090 already occupied 32,000 bytes, SectorLISP is 73 times smaller, consisting of only 223 lines of assembler code. This is due, in part, to an efficiency of the x86 instruction set, in part to a task of ‘pruning’ functionalities, intended to offer only the basic functions of LISP.

As explained by its creators:

“Figuring out how to define LISP using only its fundamental operations is easier said than done.”

So they decided to delete the LABEL class (“people have been leaving comments since 1958 stating that LABEL is unnecessary”) and eventually the resulting interpreter doesn’t even have numerical representation capability, although technically they can be substituted by the use of Church’s numerals.

This does not mean that we are looking at a ‘toy’ programming language (like Brainfuck): it can run the test wizard included in LISP 1.5., And even allow us program our own LISP interpreter in 40 lines of the LISP language itself.

How to test it

It is compatible with all PC models dating back to 1981 and with at least 64 kb of RAM. But if you want to try it on your current computer and you don’t have a floppy drive, you can run SectorLISP in some pc emulator like Blinkenlights. To run it, follow the steps below on Linux:

curl –compressed https://justine.lol/blinkenlights/blinkenlights-latest.com >blinkenlights.com curl https://justine.lol/sectorlisp/sectorlisp.bin >sectorlisp.bin chmod +x blinkenlights.com ./blinkenlights.com -rt sectorlisp.bin

Now, type ‘c’ to continue the execution, and make sure to put your terminal in full screen mode, and to set a small font size so that you can see all the panels.

Via | justine.lol