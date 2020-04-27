Secuoya Names James Costos Secuoya Studios President, Opens L.A. H.Q. – Variety

MADRID — Driving to construct operations between Spain and North America, Spain’s Secuoya Group, proprietor of the Madrid studios utilized by Netflix for its first European Manufacturing Hub, has named James Costos, former HBO VP of world licensing and retail, as president of Secuoya Studios, its TV fiction-film content material manufacturing arm.

Secuoya may even open an H.Q. in Los Angeles which will probably be headed up by Costos – the most recent step in worldwide development for Secuoya, one of many drivers of the Spanish-language fiction revolution, which has already struck offers and alliances from 2014 onwards with firms in Perú, México, Colombia, Chile and the U.S.

The appointment of Costos, who served as a U.S. ambassador to Spain over 2013-17, named by then U.S. President Barack Obama, comes because the Secuoya Group is establishing new soundstages round its Madrid studios to create Madrid Content material Metropolis, an bold enterprise park of 140,000 sq. meters (1.5 million sq. ft) that can home a big manufacturing hub, providers for filming, a college campus and sports activities and leisure areas.

Costos’ enrollment in Secuoya has additionally come about as Spanish and Latin American manufacturing occupy an ever extra necessary presence on the worldwide scene. New seasons of exhibits equivalent to “Cash Heist” (“La Casa de Papel”) and “Elite” high TV Time charts of probably the most binged exhibits on the earth; Spanish-language scripted drama manufacturing ranges about double these in French, based on a research by analysis firm Ampere Evaluation.

The distinction in manufacturing prices between the U.S. and Spain, the place a $1.5 million episode is taken into account high-budget, can also be marked.

Underneath Costos’ management, Secuoya Studios will develop alternatives between Spain and the U.S. alongside three fronts: Content material manufacturing, together with story growth and diversifications of literary works; manufacturing providers on Spanish, American, and different worldwide tv/movie initiatives; and co-productions, looking for synergies between worldwide initiatives and Spanish and American gamers, in addition to launching initiatives with companions in different international locations.

A well-liked determine in Spain, given his evident ardour for and data of the nation, Costos aided, whereas ambassador, in securing a Spanish shoot for “Sport of Thrones,” which in flip helped usher in new local-spend-tagged incentives for Spain. After 2017, when he stepped down from diplomacy, he was named an “honorary ambassador” of the Spanish Movie Fee for his assist in linking Spanish and U.S. firms.

Splitting his time between Los Angeles and Madrid, he’ll now proceed to take action, in a much more energetic function as Spanish firms have proven the flexibility to make exhibits of worldwide attain however typically lack the precise skill-set of packaging to pitch to world platforms and different potential U.S. companions.

“As we speak is a superb day, not just for Secuoya Studios, but in addition for the Spanish movie and tv trade, Raúl Berdonés, president of Grupo Secuoya, mentioned Monday in a written assertion.

“The addition of James Costos to our agency will assist us make North American producers conscious of every thing Spain has to supply within the sector, one thing that calls for much more consideration now that we’re within the world highlight,” he added, saying that Costos may even assist meet “the growing calls for of the North American movie trade.”

“The sort of cooperation and development is one thing that James, along with his distinctive data of the trade in each international locations [Spain and America],can assure for us,” Berdonés continued.

“For months now, we’ve been saying that the manufacturing of Spanish-language fiction is at its peak, that we’re within the world highlight, that it’s our time. Now we’re able to take the following step and switch all of the forecasts of development into one thing actual,” Berdonés concluded.