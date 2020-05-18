Secuoya Studios David Martinez Spanish Fiction – Variety

Spain’s Secuoya Group has tapped David Martínez, considered one of nation’s most reputed TV executives, as head of fiction of the Secuoya Studios, its movie and TV content material manufacturing arm.

Thought-about as one of many architects behind the standard leap in Spanish TV drama manufacturing sector, Martínez’s appointment marks a brand new strengthening of Secuoya Studios’ content material manufacturing construction, after the naming in April as president of Secuoya Studios of James Costos, former HBO VP of world licensing and retail, who additionally served as a U.S. ambassador to Spain over 2013-17.

As a part of its worldwide enlargement plans, Secuoya Studios can be opening a H.Q. In Los Angeles.

Martínez’s appointment permit Sequoia to ring a number of choices, bringing U.S shoots to Spain the place Secuoya can supply providers and its studios; co-production of worldwide collection; creation of Spanish collection introduced onto the marketplace for worldwide co-production or gross sales, to broadcasters or international platforms.

Martínez is bringing to Secuoya Studios a portfolio of 20 tasks in improvement, 4 of them in partnership with each free-to-air broadcasters and digital platforms, a number of variations of massive publishing titles, plus a significant co-production mission with Hollywood, the corporate stated Monday.

Within the coming days, Secuoya will announce the remaining appointments that may full Secuoya Studios’ employees.

Secuoya, proprietor of the Madrid studios utilized by Netflix for its first European manufacturing hub, has develop into one of many drivers of the Spanish-language fiction manufacturing revolution, already putting offers and alliances from 2014 onwards with corporations in Perú, México, Colombia, Chile and the U.S.

“It’s a large asset for us to have a profile like that of David Martínez in our employees. I believe that his intuition for expertise, his ardour for work and his dedication to take Spanish fiction to the best stage match completely with the pillars that help our dedication to the sector improvement,” stated Raúl Berdonés, president of Secuoya Group.

“It’s a honor and a problem to imagine this duty alongside names reminiscent of Raúl Berdonés and James Costos,” Martínez stated.

“The problem is to consolidate the manufacturing of high quality collection in Spain and aspire to the worldwide market and doubtless contribute to the success that Secuoya Group has already achieved in all areas of the sector,” he added.

Even though started his skilled profession as a lawyer, Martínez has constructed up within the final 15 years a distinctive curriculum in Spain’s audiovisual sector, serving as director of TV fiction at pubcaster RTVE over the interval 2007-09 after which director of fiction at Mediaset España (2009-11).

He’s additionally labored as a producer for Voz Audiovisual and Filmanova, together with his most up-to-date place coming as CEO of Spain’s Morena TV, a three way partnership between Morena and Martínez.

Martínez’s earliest fee at RTVE was “Desaparecida,” showrun by writer-producer Ramón Campos and directed by Carlos Sedes – each, like Martínez from Galicia – and a milestone in Spanish TV manufacturing, bringing the tempo and character complexity of up to date worldwide scripted collection to Spain.

At RTVE, Martínez’s scripted collection additionally included Campos’ “Gran Reserva,” the show-runner’s first hit at his new manufacturing home, Bambú Producciones, in addition to the multi-prized mini-series “23-F: El día más difícil del Rey,” and mega-hit “Águila Roja.”

“Our wager on Spanish language contents, expertise promotion and improvement of an business that may quickly recuperate after the consequences of COVID-19 is a actuality and for that reason we’re assembling a group with the highest executives in every space,” Berdonés stated.

Secuoya Group is developing new soundstages round its Madrid studios to create Madrid Content material Metropolis, an bold enterprise park of 140,000 sq. meters (1.5 million sq. toes) that may home a big manufacturing hub, providers for filming, a college campus and sports activities and leisure areas.