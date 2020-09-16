Security extended outside Jaya Bachchan’s house in Mumbai after giving statement on drugs case in Parliament

Drugs In Bollywood: There is a fierce battle in Bollywood from Parliament to the street on the issue of drugs. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur raised the issue of drugs in Bollywood in the Lok Sabha. After this, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan attacked Ravi Kishan during his speech in Rajya Sabha and said that some people in the industry ‘make holes in the plate they eat.’ Bollywood is also divided into two camps. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s target on Jaya Bachchan’s statement of ‘Thali’ in Parliament- ‘What did you and your industry …’

Meanwhile, after SP MP Jaya Bachchan's statement in Parliament on the drugs dispute, precautionary security has been increased outside his home in Mumbai. On the issue of drugs connection in Bollywood, Jaya Bachchan said in Parliament that it is being tried to tarnish the image of the Bollywood industry. After this, additional security has been provided by the Mumbai Police outside Jaya Bachchan's Mumbai Home located in Juhu.

What did Jaya say in Parliament?

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that people of the entertainment world are being instigated through social media. People who have made a name in the industry have called it gutter. I completely disagree with this. I hope the government tells such people not to use such language. Apart from this, he also attacked Ravi Kishan and said that some people in the industry 'make holes in the plate they eat'.

Ravi Kishan’s appeal

Please tell that Ravi Kishan had said, ‘The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is increasing. He said, ‘Drug addiction is also in the film industry. Many people have been caught. NCB is doing a great job. I urge the central government to take strict action to arrest the culprits soon, to punish them and to end the conspiracy of the neighboring countries. ‘

