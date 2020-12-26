Security personnel killed a terrorist in Kashmir, two arrested in Jammu, ammunition recovered

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed and two soldiers were injured in an encounter between security forces and unknown terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. This information was given by the police. A police official said that security forces laid siege on a secret information about the presence of militants in Kanigam area of ​​Shopian in South Kashmir and launched a search operation. Also Read – Jammu & kashmir: terrorist’s aide arrested in Pulwama, hand grenade recovered

The officer said that when the security forces were searching, the terrorists opened fire on them. The officer said that as a result, the encounter started. The officer said that one terrorist was killed in retaliatory firing. He said that along with the identity of the slain terrorist, it is also being ascertained to which group he was associated. The officer said that two soldiers were injured in the shootout and were taken to the medical unit. The campaign was on till the last information was received and further details are awaited.

Two terrorists arrested in Jammu, arms and ammunition confiscated

Two terrorists of the terrorist organization 'The Resistance Force' (TRF) were arrested by the local police here. Police said on Saturday that arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. Officials said the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police arrested Rais Ahmed Dar, a resident of Churath in Qazigund and Sabzar Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Ashmuji in Kulgam.

Both of them were going to Srinagar in a car when the police stopped and arrested them on Narwal bypass. “At around 5.30 pm on Friday evening, when the SOG team was checking the vehicles in the area, people in a car tried to drive the vehicle away from there,” he said. On seeing the suspicious act, the team immediately followed the vehicle and caught two suspects, a bag was also found from them. “

The officer said that the bag was found near Dar and an AK rifle, two magazines and 60 cartridges, a pistol, two magazines and 15 cartridges were found in it. The spokesman said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act. He said that with the arrest of these people, the police have exposed the module of TRF. TRF is considered an organization associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.