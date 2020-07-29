Security tightened near Ambala air base before Rafale’s reception, Section 144 implemented

Ambala: Security was tightened around the Ambala Air Force Center and prohibitory orders have been imposed on Tuesday before the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets from France. There was a ban on videography and photographing. Also Read – Rafale Re-Fueling Photos: IAF shared photo of fuel filled in Rafale at the height of 30 thousand feet while coming to India

An official said that the Ambala district administration has banned flying drones of people within three kilometers of the Air Force Center. Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma said in an order that Section 144 has been imposed in the surrounding villages of the Air Force, including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjkhoda, prohibiting the submission of four or more people. Also Read – Rafale in India: The wait is over, five Rafale will reach Ambala airbase this afternoon, know what are the preparations

According to an Air Force official, the fighter jets flew on Monday and will arrive at the Air Force Center on Wednesday. The consignment consists of three one-seater combat aircraft and two-seater aircraft. Also Read – Ambala airbase ready to welcome Rafale fighter jets, 3 km. Declared the scope of no drone zone

The Deputy Commissioner of Ambala said that while prohibitory orders are in force, making videos and taking photographs of the boundary wall and surrounding area of ​​the Air Force Center is prohibited. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the Ambala Police has taken necessary steps.

BJP MLA from Ambala, Aseem Goyal has asked people to light candles in their homes on Wednesday between seven and half past seven o’clock in the evening to welcome the Rafale planes.