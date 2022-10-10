Sedena intercepted aircraft loaded with cocaine in Chiapas coming from South America

The insured aircraft landed 14 kilometers southwest of Tres Picos (Photo: Sedena)

Elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) carried out an aerial operation in which they managed to intercept an aircraft full of cocaine packageswhich had been sent from a South American country to be received in Chiapas.

The actions were carried out when the Comprehensive Air Surveillance System detected an unidentified aircraftfor which he gave notice to the Heliborne Reaction Forces so that they could follow up on him.

To do this, the Mexican Air Force deployed two Embraer EMB-145 planes, three UH-60 helicopters and another pair of T-6C planes, with which it was possible to establish visual and radar contact with the suspicious air unit, which landed 14 kilometers southwest of Tres Picos, belonging to the municipality of Tonalá.

At that point there was a group of subjects ready to receive the drug, but as soon as they noticed the presence of military personnel, chose to abandon the cargo and the aircraft to escape and avoid arrest.

Despite the seizure of the drug, no person was arrested (Photo: Sedena)

That was how the Army and Air Force agents proceeded to carry out an inspection of the aircraft in question, in which they detected multiple packages that contained the intercepted drug inside. Total 340 kilograms of cocaine seizeddetailed the Sedena.

Likewise, a security perimeter was implemented in order to carry out reconnaissance in the landing area. Nevertheless, no arrests were reported in these actions that were carried out on October 8, so it is unknown which criminal organization would be behind this international shipment and the country of origin.

Meanwhile, the aircraft and the cocaine were made available to the corresponding authorities to carry out the expert confirmation detailing the exact type and amount of drug.

In recent months, Chiapas has been the point where various aircraft loaded with illicit substances have been intercepted by security forces. The most recent seizures have been made in the municipality of Mapastepeclocated on the coastline of the Pacific Ocean, like Tonalá.

In the municipality of Mapastepec, Chiapas, several aircraft loaded with cocaine have been secured (Photo: Sedena)

Seizures have been similar to the one made in the first week of October: first a suspicious aircraft is detected, then the Reaction Forces are notified, the security elements move to the landing point and finally the drug is seized.

One of the most recent seizures was recorded in early September in the town of Castaño (Mapastepec, Chiapas), where members of the Sedena intercepted 625 kilograms of cocaine with an approximate value of 13 million dollars.

On that occasion two soldiers were wounded due to a rollover during the operation, for which they had to be transferred to a hospital in Tuxtla Gutiérrez. Despite this, the arrest of no person was reported.

A month before secured a plane loaded with 136 kilograms of cocaine from South America that also landed in Chiapas, 32 kilometers southeast of Mapastepec. 13 drums with 650 liters of aviation fuel were also located.

Although it was not specified which country he came from, it is worth mentioning that Mexican cartels use their contacts in Colombia, Venezuela, Peru or Bolivia to send cocainemainly, because those countries control the monopoly of said drug in the continent, part of which is distributed in Mexico and another part is sent to the United States.

