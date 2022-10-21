Sedena launched a plan against a possible terrorist attack for the 2026 World Cup

The World Cup will take place in three simultaneous countries for the first time: Canada, Mexico and the United States (Photo: FIFA)

There is little more than 4 years to go before the World Cup organized by Mexico, the United States and Canada in 2026. Being an event where people from all over the world will be summoned, the federal, state and local government bodies have already planned the implementation of a joint strategy to safeguard security.

In Mexico, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) launched a cooperation exercise between the three countries to find out how to act in the event of a possible terrorist attack in the Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterreywhich are three locations in the country that will host the 2026 World Cup.

This exercise of Counterterrorism Subsection S-2 EMDN was exposed in a series of documents hacked by the group known as Guacamaya Leaks. This seeks to form a Tripartite Force, with the capacity to react to an emergency, before, during and after the World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The contest will test the creativity of Mexicans to show their support for the tricolor team. (PHOTO: MOISÉS PABLO / CUARTOSCURO)

“The Mexican State will implement preventive, response and mitigation actions to address High Impact events in support of the civilian population, before, during and after the 2026 Soccer World Cup in a coordinated manner with the United States, Canada, in the states. of the Mexican Republic in which soccer matches will be held in order to guarantee collective security…”, it can be read.

According to the documents hacked by Guacamaya Leaks, During the 4 years that remain before the 2026 World Cup, various activities will be carried out in the three countries to anticipate any disaster and assist in its response.

– By 2023, the “CBRNE High Impact Event (Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear and Explosive Materials) will be held in a soccer stadium using AA.EE.II. (Improvised Explosive Devices) and Chemical Substances”.

– In 2024, there will be a “CBRNE High Impact Event on a passenger train using AA.EE.II. and Dirty Bombs.

– For its part, one year before the World Cup in 2025, it will focus on “Simultaneous High Impact CBRNE Events in A/I of the Host Cities of the World Cup”.

General view of the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, one of the venues chosen by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup. Mexico City, Mexico. June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

In the exposed documents, it is explained that a meeting was held between personnel of the Sedena with the purpose of defining the logistical and administrative supportyes There, together with the presence of the National Guard, the agency proposed that the Colossus of Santa Ursula in CDMX, be one of the venues where these exercises are carried out.

–Coordination and planningwhere it will be determined which authorities and organizations will participate and how the organizing committee will be formed.

– Preparation: the elaboration of the instructions and the base topic is proposed, that is, the hypothetical case in which it is already known which terrorist group intends to act in some locations in our country.

– Execution: the organization of the Tripartite Operations Coordination Center and the Multinational Task Force and its interaction with the Incident Command System is planned.

– Evaluation: It is planned to identify areas of opportunity.

General view of the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, one of the venues chosen by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup. Mexico City, Mexico. June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

The Secretary of National Defense already has dates to carry out the aforementioned exercises. For example, the coordination and planning phase was established from September 15 to December 8 of this year; and the execution, from December 6 to 8, at the Systematized Military Training Center of the Superior War School.

It should be remembered that during 2019, ESPN had the opportunity to access official documentation via transparency, where it was possible to see that Mexico was the only country, of the organizers for the 2026 World Cup, that committed to government guarantees before FIFA

KEEP READING:

FIFA announced the venues for the 2026 World Cup: 3 cities in Mexico, 11 in the United States and 2 in Canada

Sedena considers that Mexico could win their matches at the Qatar World Cup 2022

FIFA President was in Nuevo León and spoke about the possibility of Mexico hosting the 2026 World Cup final