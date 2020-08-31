See All of Lady Gaga’s Iconic Looks (and Masks) at the 2020 VMAs

Not even a pandemic was going to cease Lady Gaga from serving up some significantly iconic appears to be like at the 2020 MTV VMAs. Together with her artistic workforce — director and designer Nicola Formichetti, make-up artist Sarah Tanno, stylist Marta del Rio and hairstylist Frederic Aspiras — didn’t disappoint followers or trend, accumulating some of the night’s most iconic awards (together with Artist of the 12 months and Track of the 12 months) and positively its most iconic look — together with a message of security: “Put on a masks!”

In true Gaga model, she wore 5 totally different outfits for every of her 5 wins.

Her first look was her “pink carpet” apparel, the place she paid homage to the Moon-person award with a helmet designed by Conrad by Conrad. Her outfit was the heart-quilted parka, designed by New York designer AREA, from the Fall/Winter 2020 assortment. She accomplished the look with platform boots by Pleaser sneakers.

Gaga joked of her helmet, “I used to be carrying face shields earlier than it was a factor.”

For her re-evaluation accepting the Finest Collaboration Award, Gaga switched to a Iris van Herpen outfit and a pink masks by Cecilio Castrillo that served up Batman’s Bane masks.

On a profitable streak, Gaga switched into a shocking inexperienced taffeta ball skirt to simply accept Track of the 12 months for “Rain on Me.” The costume was designed by Christopher John Rogers, who Internet-a-Porter declared as a designer to observe in 2020. Rogers who has dressed Michelle Obama, and Cardi B is understood for his sharp tailoring and silhouettes.

It was time for one more masks change, this time Lance Victor Moore was the go-to designer for the horned look.

Gaga received Artist of the 12 months and served up one more outfit and masks, greater than the final. Maison Valentino was the designer for this look, styled once more by Formichetti. The couture look was by Pierpaolo Piccoili.

Indonesian designer Maison Met aka Mety Choa created the dazzling shiny masks, driving house the significance of security throughout the pandemic.

Gaga’s platform white boots by Pleaser sneakers added top to the 5’2″ singer.

There was a “Lord of the Rings” meets Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “Shredder” vibe when Gaga collected the first-ever Tri-Con Award, as she returned in her fifth outfit change of the night time. Los Angeles designer Candice Cuoco created the jacket, and Manuel Albarran (who focuses on steel costume design) was liable for Gaga’s pointed bra and choker, which she wore over one other Maison Valentino creation.

Followers liked it, taking to social media to share their reactions, mentioning that if Lady Gaga can put on a masks, all of us can.

If Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande can slay a efficiency like that carrying masks, you possibly can put on one while you run your rattling errands! Put on a rattling masks! — ✊🏻✊🏿Tracy Ramone Rose🏳️‍🌈 (@tracyramone) August 31, 2020

Pay attention…IF ARIANA GRANDE AND LADY GAGA CAN PERFORM WITH MASKS ON AND EXECUTE HARD CHOREOGRAPHY… YOU CAN WEAR YOUR MASK FOR SIMPLE TASKS! — 🤍Shylah🤍 (@ShylahDenise) August 31, 2020