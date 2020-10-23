See Ariana Grande Get Presidential in ‘Positions’ Video

Ariana Grande performs essentially the most glamorous chief of the free world in the video for her new music “Positions,” which dropped on Thursday evening. The Dave Meyers-helmed clip envisions the singer as a form of fantasy of Audrey Hepburn as president, working her new retro-early-‘60s look whereas she strikes by means of a collection of cupboard conferences and strides purposefully by means of the White Home — with footage of her canine on the wall — and, oddly, works in the presidential kitchen.

The music is Grande’s first single since “Caught With U,” her tag-team with Justin Bieber earlier this 12 months, and is the primary style of her forthcoming album, apparently known as “Positions” as nicely, which is her first since “Thank U, Subsequent,” which got here out in February of final 12 months (and, sure, looks like a century in the past).

Not a lot data concerning the album has been formally launched, however By way of collaborators, the brand new album seems to lack manufacturing credit from a number of well-known longtime favorites of Grande’s like Pop Wansel and Max Martin. The producers and songwriting collaborators who are rumored to be a deep a part of “Positions” are the Rascals (the crew behind a handful of songs on Grande’s first album) and Mr. Franks (who labored with Grande way back to “I Don’t Care” and “Let Me Love You”). A potential observe entitled “My Hair” is claimed to have had Grande recording with Tommy Brown, Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx.

