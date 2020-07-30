See Brendan Gleeson as President Trump in first look at new drama The Comey Rule

Showtime has launched the first-look teaser trailer for its two-part docudrama, The Comey Rule, about Donald Trump’s victory in the US Election in 2016.

The collection relies on the New York Instances bestselling tell-all ebook by former FBI Director James Comey, A Increased Loyalty. Comey was sacked by President Trump in 2017 after controversy over the FBI’s investigation of the Hilary Clinton emails scandal and the separate investigation into Russian affect in the US election.

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges, Hampstead) performs President Trump, whereas Jeff Daniels stars as Comey.

In accordance with Showtime, The Comey Rule is “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the traditionally turbulent occasions surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation”.

The story divides the narrative between the 2 males “whose strikingly totally different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course”.

The Comey Rule premieres on Showtime on September 27, a date that EW studies was chosen after the director Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) expressed his public dismay that the community initially scheduled it to display screen after the presidential elections in November.

The drama begins by inspecting the FBI’s investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails and Russian interference in the 2016 election, earlier than detailing the turbulent early interval of Trump’s presidency and his tumultuous and shortly fully fractured relationship with Comey.

The Comey Rule co-stars Holly Hunter as former Performing Lawyer Common Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Obama and Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller.

In accordance with Self-importance Truthful, The Comey Rule portrays the president as “vulgar, corrupt, and deeply indebted to the manipulations of Vladimir Putin”.

Ray mentioned: “We’re the first depiction ever of Donald Trump as a dramatic character… This isn’t Alec Baldwin…whom I really like, by the best way.”

We’re presently now conscious of a UK broadcaster planning to display screen The Comey Rule, however we’ll report who has introduced the rights to what shall be a a lot sought-after drama as quickly as it’s introduced..

