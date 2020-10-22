See David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell in Celebrity Gogglebox

The nation’s beloved homespun TV overview present Gogglebox is returning with its showbiz version, Celebrity Gogglebox, in assist of the Stand As much as Most cancers marketing campaign. This yr’s stars on the couch embrace Line of Responsibility actors Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston and husband-and-wife pairing Victoria Coren Mitchell and David Mitchell.

Celebrity Gogglebox will display screen on Channel 4 on Friday and may also embrace The Who singer Roger Daltrey alongside comic John Bishop and favorite funnymen Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe passing judgement on a smorgasbord of TV snacks, some tasty, some troublesome to swallow.

The reveals the celebs can be analysing and skewering embrace:

Merely Nigella – BBC2

5 Guys A Week – Channel 4

The Andrew Marr Present – BBC1 (Michael Gove)

Household Fortunes – ITV

Scream – 5 Star

The Million Pound Dice – ITV

Emily’s Story: Stand Up To Most cancers – Ch4

Rebecca’s Story: Stand Up To Most cancers– Ch4

ITV/BBC Information – Boris V Burnham (Fri/Tue)

Watch Victoria and David assessing the horror basic, Scream.

Celebrity Gogglebox may also function personalities from the common version airing their reliably amusing opinions alongside the showbiz personalities, together with finest pals Jenny and Lee, Blackpool brother and sister Pete and Sophie, and the Siddiqui household.

Launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Most cancers is a joint nationwide fundraising marketing campaign from Most cancers Analysis UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK collectively to hurry up progress in life-saving most cancers analysis.

To this point, Stand Up To Most cancers has raised greater than £62 million, funding 52 medical trials and tasks, involving over 11,000 sufferers throughout the nation.

Celebrity Gogglebox will display screen on Channel 4 on Friday 23rd October at 9pm.

