See Doctor Who trailer teasing Christopher Eccleston’s return as The Ninth Doctor

August 9, 2020
Doctor Who followers have reacted with virtually unanimous pleasure on the information The Ninth Doctor, Christopher Eccleston, is returning for a collection of latest audio adventures, teased by a brand new trailer.

Huge End Productions in affiliation with BBC Studios introduced on Sunday that Eccleston would return for 12 extra adventures in area and time, resulting from be launched in 4 box-sets with quantity one arriving in Could 2021.

Huge End teased Eccleston’s return to Doctor Who with a trailer selling the information.

Huge End mentioned that particulars about storylines, writers and extra visitor forged weren’t being launched but, however that didn’t cease Whovians from expressing their delight and imagining what kind The Doctor’s adventures would take.

As this poster acknowledged, The First Doctor within the fashionable reboot remained highly regarded. “It’s been some time since something Doctor Who associated has obtained just about unanimous help and response,” he wrote.

One other fan had all the time “hoped Christopher Eccleston would return to #DoctorWho sometime”, including that “cynics might recommend cash is a driving drive, nonetheless it’s clear to me he all the time liked the position and appreciated the continued affection and loyalty of the followers”.

Many have been fantasising a couple of dream state of affairs during which their favorite docs from the fashionable model of Doctor Who would be a part of forces for the 60th anniversary in 2023. Eccleston didn’t participate within the 50th anniversary in 2013.

Eccleston regenerated as The Ninth Doctor in 2005 and for a lot of Whovians his return would take them again to their childhoods and could be “thrilling and nostalgic”.

A small variety of followers have been sniffy in regards to the audio format for his return, however others have been merely ecstatic he was returning. This tweeter echoed the sentiment of many: “WHO CARES IN WHAT FORMAT!? Let’s simply be grateful hes again!”

Eccleston initially starred in 13 episodes when Doctor Who was introduced again to mainstream tv in 2005 after a 16-year absence. He revealed that he solely stayed one collection as a result of his relationship together with his “three speedy superiors… broke down irreparably” throughout filming.

Though he declined to be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, in recent times he has begun attending conventions and Doctor Who fan occasions and revealed in his memoir that this engagement had “healed” him.

