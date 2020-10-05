See emotional scene from all-new Married at First Sight UK season five

The British model of Married at First Sight returns to Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday sixth October) for season five, however who’re the courageous hearts so intent on discovering love that they’re ready to marry a stranger they meet for the primary time at the altar?

In contrast to Married at First Sight Australia, which featured eight {couples} and 36 episodes of Machiavellian game-playing and excessive actuality TV drama, the British model is much less melodramatic and extra of a real train to find a love match.

The brand new four-part sequence consists of 4 singletons, who’ve been chosen from greater than 7,000 candidates, and who’ve been rigorously grilled and analysed earlier than they had been matched by a brand new panel of skilled matchmakers within the hope that they are going to fall fortunately in love.

In tonight’s Married at First Sight UK, the 4 love-seekers are:

Michelle, a 25-year-old major faculty trainer from Hastings, who has been matched with Owen, a 31-year-old IT gross sales supervisor from Sheffield. He additionally volunteers at a neighborhood kids’s hospice.

Shareen, 47, is a mum to a few grown-up-daughters. Initially from Durban, South Africa, Shareen now lives in Llanelli, South Wales. She is an occasions/gross sales supervisor and has by no means beforehand been married. Shareen has been matched with David, a 56-year-old gross sales director from Solihull. He was beforehand married for 10 years and has two older teenager kids.

The Married at First Sight UK clip exhibits Shareen marriage ceremony gown purchasing along with her daughters and getting emotional in regards to the prospect of marrying a stranger and the whole lot that lies forward.

Initially season five of Married at First Sight UK was supposed to consist of 4 {couples}, however sadly two of the weddings had been unable to go forward due to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

Married at First Sight, 9.30pm, Channel 4

