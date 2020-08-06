See first look trailer for Raised by Wolves, Ridley Scott’s HBO Max android drama series

The first full-length trailer for legendary sci-fi director Ridley Scott’s series Raised by Wolves is out and the post-apocalyptic drama appears, fairly frankly, beautiful.

The director of Alien, Blade Runner and The Martian seems to have blended traditional android characters with the fairytale of the Massive Dangerous Wolf for Warner Bros’ new channel HBO Max.

Raised by Wolves is the story of an android character known as Mom (Swedish actress Amanda Collin), who’s a surrogate carer for a bevy of human kids who’re left parentless after a struggle has destroyed Earth so, in keeping with EW, she was constructed to start out anew by elevating people on a virgin planet.

Raised by Wolves is difficult by the traditional robotic vs human dichotomy – Mom and one other robotic carer worry that the colony will likely be destroyed by the unpredictable natures of the people. To additional stoke the drama, a stranger (Australian Vikings star Travis Fimmel) enters their world and introduces the concept that Mom might in truth be the proverbial Massive Dangerous Wolf from the tales informed to kids.

Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-part series, whereas his son Luke Scott helmed three episodes, however Raised by Wolves is definitely the brainchild of Aaron Guzikowski, finest identified for writing the 2013 Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman film Prisoners. The series marks Scott’s directorial debut for US tv.

Raised by Wolves is about to premiere on the HBO Max streaming platform from third September, which is an issue for UK audiences as a result of HBO Max isn’t out there right here and isn’t more likely to be within the close to future as a result of first-look content material deal Sky has with HBO programming.