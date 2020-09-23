See “heart-crushing” Supernova trailer starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as devoted couple

Longtime pals Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci seem as a devoted, middle-aged couple Sam and Tusker in new movie Supernova, which has been greeted by rapturous early critiques. The awards buzz has already begun for his or her performances.

Firth and Tucci play Sam and Tusker, a couple on a highway journey revisiting significant places across the Lake District as Tusker declines with early-onset dementia.

Their roles in Supernova have been initially meant to be the reverse of what’s on display screen, with Firth the dementia sufferer Tusker, however in rehearsal issues weren’t fairly jelling and they recommended to director Harry Macqueen that they swapped roles. He agreed to strive it and abruptly it got here to life.

Oscar winner Firth stated of the swap: “Harry wished to try it out. And I feel that is testomony to the writing, actually, which is that when we’d made the choice, I really grieved the lack of Tusker somewhat bit. I wished to play Sam, however I didn’t need to let go of taking part in Tusker.”

The Guardian reviewer Peter Bradshaw stated “beautiful, heartfelt performances from Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth carry this intimate film from actor-turned-film-maker Harry Macqueen”.

Selection stated dementia tales can slip into “glib, sudsy melodrama” within the unsuitable arms. However “British writer-director Harry Macqueen pitches it excellent in his delicately heart-crushing sophomore function… thanks in no small half to the ideally matched star duo of Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci: As a longtime couple determining how you can stay — or not — beneath dementia’s ever-encroaching shadow, their joint thespian grace and reserve tackle an undertow of raging, disorganised despair”.

Supernova will display screen on the BFI London Movie Pageant in October with a UK normal launch to comply with.

