See How Spawn Fits Into Mortal Kombat 11 In Brutal New Gameplay Trailer

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 starting subsequent week, bringing his arsenal of chains, weapons, and fight axes to the ring. A model new gameplay trailer shows how the character, voiced by Keith David, fares in the direction of a fellow chain-wielder, Scorpion.

Spawn’s look marks the tip of the game’s Kombat Pack DLC package deal, which moreover comprises The Joker, Sindel, the Terminator T-800, Nightwolf, and Shang Tsung. In case you will have the pack, Spawn will in all probability be available for get hold of starting March 17, and he’s going to be obtainable as an individual get hold of on March 24.

Do you have to like one of the best ways Spawn seems throughout the trailer, McFarlane Toys is liberating a decide in accordance together with his Mortal Kombat look starting these days.

This isn’t the first time Spawn has flexed his powers in a on-line recreation. Once more in 2003, he was as soon as an Xbox-exclusive persona for Soulcalibur II. For those who want to get a satisfying reminder of the best way a long way video video games have come visually over the previous few a very long time, it’s worth pulling up a clip of his cameo on YouTube for a little bit of comparability.