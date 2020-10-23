See James Corden and Meryl Streep in “zazzy” Netflix musical The Prom

Netflix has launched the official trailer for its high-voltage musical spectacular, The Prom, that includes the unlikely pairing of Meryl Streep and James Corden because the leads in the story of a few musical theatre stars with a dud present on their arms.

Directed by Glee and Ratched creator Ryan Murphy, The Prom has a powerful LGBTQ message and options Streep as Dee Dee Allen and Corden as Barry Glickman, the Broadway stars who’ve put every part right into a present that’s failing and has flatlined their careers.

However in a separate however quickly to entwine storyline, a pupil Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) in small-town Indiana has been banned from her high-school promenade as a result of she wished to go along with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

Regardless of the help of the highschool principal, the pinnacle of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has overruled him in the extremely conservative city.

However Dee Dee and Barry have occurred upon Emma’s story and resolve that her state of affairs might be simply the ticket to get them again promoting tickets.

They enlist one other couple of has-been actors – Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells) – to assist them put their plan into motion, however their calculated plan quickly unravels.

The trailer voiceover, which feels like Kidman’s character, units the tone: “You’ve received the steps, you’ve received the notes, however the place’s the zazz, child?”

The celebrities have to find actual coronary heart to salvage not solely their reputations but in addition Emma’s dream.

The Prom will co-star Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin and Sofia Deler and is a movie adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar’s award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical, which closed on Broadway after over 300 performances.

Whereas hardly a flop, The Prom price $13.5 million (£10.3 million) to stage on Broadway and didn’t recoup its prices..

The producers of The Prom stage musical stated on the time, in line with Deadline: “It has been an honour and a privilege to convey this unique musical comedy, stuffed with coronary heart and humor, to Broadway with this dream forged and artistic crew. Because the earliest days in the journey of The Prom, we have now identified this story was one thing particular. We’re past thrilled that our story will proceed past Broadway with not solely a nationwide tour, however a movie, a novel and in faculties and theatres all around the world.”

The Prom will stream on Netflix from Friday eleventh December.

Searching for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the finest TV sequence on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, go to our TV Information, or discover out about upcoming new TV reveals 2020.