SEE Movistar Deportes LIVE: matches on dates 13 and 14 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Bolivia’s Rodrigo Ramallo (L) and Peru’s Christian Cueva (R) vie for the ball during their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, on October 10, 2021. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / POOL / AFP)

Movistar Sports LIVE. The official channel of the Peruvian team already has everything ready to cover the dates 13 and 14 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Eye: also their allies Movistar Plus and GOLPERU will help, something that has been happening since the beginning of the tournament. Anyway, everything is for Movistar TV: you just have to choose the game of your choice.

The matches of the Peruvian team are the background dishes of Movistar Sports. In their first match, Ricardo Gareca’s team will host Bolivia at the National Stadium in Lima, on Thursday, November 11 from 9:00 pm (Peruvian time). And surely there will be a preview one hour before the meeting.

Against the ‘altiplano’, Peru is obliged to keep the 3 points to continue their fight for a place in the Qatar World Cup. This is due to his position in the standings: penultimate march 5 units from the repechage position. A loss or draw would complicate it in Qualifying.

The next duel is against Venezuela at the Caracas Olympic Games, on Tuesday, November 16 at 4:00 pm (Peruvian time). Here too the ‘team of all’ is at stake for life, since 6 points is a necessity. There is a lot at stake and in Peru they know it.

DATE 13

Thursday, November 11

Ecuador vs Venezuela / 4:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Paraguay vs Chile / 6:00 p.m. / GOLPERU (canal 14)

Brasil vs Colombia / 7:30 p.m. / Movistar Plus (canal 6)

Peru vs Bolivia / 9:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Friday, November 12

Uruguay vs Argentina / 6:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

DATE 14

Tuesday, November 16

Bolivia vs Uruguay / 3:00 p.m. / Movistar Plus (canal 6)

Venezuela vs Peru / 4:00 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Colombia vs Paraguay / 6:00 p.m. / GOLPERU (canal 14)

Argentina vs Brazil / 6:30 pm / Movistar Deportes (channel 3)

Chile vs Ecuador / 7:15 p.m. / Movistar Plus (canal 6)

This is how the Qatar 2022 Qualifying Table standings go.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar clients: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. It also has children’s content, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

– Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your television, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

– Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

– Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR SPORTS IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

WHAT MOVISTAR CHANNEL IS MOVISTAR SPORTS?

Tune in to Channel 3 and 703 (HD) to enjoy all the content that Movistar Deportes brings. ‘Al Angulo,’ After All ‘,’ El Camerino ‘,’ Out of List ‘,’ Full Wheels’, among others, are some of the programs that you will find on this sports channel.

KEEP READING:

Programming Movistar TV LIVE: matches of the double date of Qualifying Qatar 2022

Where and how to see Peru vs. Bolivia TODAY LIVE from the Nacional de Lima for the date 13

LIVE TV Channel Peru vs Bolivia for Qualifying Qatar 2022

Schedules and channels Peru vs Bolivia LIVE of the match by Qualifiers from the National Stadium of Lima

Peru vs. Bolivia bets: the unusual odds that are paid for a triumph of the ‘altiplanicos’ or the Peruvian team

At what time do Peru vs Bolivia play LIVE for the date 13 of the Qualifiers

Qualifying standings Qatar 2022: This is how the teams arrive at date 13