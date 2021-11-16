See Movistar TV Peru vs Venezuela LIVE match by date 14 of the Qualifiers

Peru vs Venezuela, via Movistar Deportes LIVE by date 14 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

See Movistar TV LIVE. Everything is ready for a new round of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, where many teams risk their lives for a place in the World Cup next year. One of them is Peru, who visits Venezuela in search of the 3 pointss that allow him to approach the fifth place of the Positions table.

Movistar Deportes is the cable channel in charge of transmitting the duel between Peruvians and Venezuelans of the 14th day of the Qualifiers. And, as in the entire tournament, it will have all the preview with a special envoy to Caracas so that you do not miss any details about Ricardo Gareca’s team.

Solo You must tune in to channel 3 or 703 HD to follow the minute by minute of Peru vs Venezuela. You also have the Infobae Peru web option, which will have all the incidents of the meeting: goals, plays, reactions, controversies, statements and much more. A great game that you should not miss.

After clearly defeating Bolivia at the Nacional de Lima, the Peruvian team will face the ‘vinotinto’ at the Olímpico in Caracas, this Tuesday, November 16 from 4:00 pm (Peruvian time). The ‘bicolor’ has only one mission: to win a visitation triumph.

Peru is 2 points from the playoff and at the moment it remains with chances of reaching the World Cup in Qatar. That is why the importance of beating Venezuela, which is last in qualifying with just 7 units. Anyway, he will play in a field where he has not been successful for 24 years. The bad streaks are to be broken.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS OF PERU VS VENEZUELA

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advíncula, Luis Abram, Christian Ramos, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Sergio Peña, Christian Cueva, André Carrillo, Gianluca Lapadula.

Venezuela: Rafael Romo; Roberto Rosales, Luis Martínez, Nahuel Ferraresi, Yordan Osorio; Daniel Carrillo, Júnior Moreno, Tomás Rincón, Brayan Hurtado; Darwin Machís, Eric Ramírez.

LAST RESULTS FOR PERU VS VENEZUELA

– 2021: Peru 1-0 Venezuela (Qualifiers)

– 2021: Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Copa América)

– 2019: Venezuela 0-0 Peru (Copa América)

– 2019: Venezuela 2-2 Peru (Qualifiers)

– 2016: Peru 2-2 Venezuela (Qualifiers)

– 2015: Peru 1-0 Venezuela (Copa América)

WHAT TIME DOES PERU VS VENEZUELA PLAY

– México / 3:00 p.m.

– United States (Miami) / 4:00 pm

– Perú / 4:00 p.m.

– Colombia / 4:00 p.m.

– Ecuador / 4:00 p.m.

– Venezuela / 5:00 p.m.

– Bolivia / 5:00 p.m.

– Paraguay / 6:00 p.m.

– Uruguay / 6:00 p.m.

– Chile / 6:00 p.m.

– Argentina / 6:00 p.m.

– Brasil / 6:00 p.m.

– España / 10:00 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar clients: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. It also has children’s content, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your television, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR SPORTS IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

KEEP READING:

Table of positions of the Qualifiers: this is how the teams go prior to date 14

‘Chemo’ del Solar: “If Peru does not win against Venezuela, one point is not bad either”

Peru vs. Venezuela: dozens of ‘bicolor’ fans welcomed the team upon their arrival in Caracas