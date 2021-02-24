See-Saw Film’s Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta Launch 60Forty Films

Hakan Kousetta and Jamie Laurenson are departing U.Ok./Australia manufacturing outfit See-Saw Films to begin their very own TV manufacturing firm 60Forty Films.

Kousetta and Laurenson are Primetime Emmy winners for brief type collection “State of the Union.”

At See-Saw, Laurenson was head of tv, whereas Kousetta was COO, tv. They may proceed as government producers on See-Saw initiatives “The North Water,” written and directed by Andrew Haigh, starring Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell and Stephen Graham; “Sluggish Horses,” starring Gary Oldman, at the moment in manufacturing for Apple TV Plus; “The Essex Serpent,” directed by Clio Barnard, starring Claire Danes, additionally produced for Apple TV Plus; the second season of “State of the Union” for AMC; in addition to “Heartstopper” for Netflix.

“Jamie and Hakan have executed a unprecedented job over the past eight years in rising See- Noticed’s tv slate and constructing a staff of unimaginable government producers,” stated See-Saw founders and joint managing administrators Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. “See-Saw is in an thrilling place as we go into this yr with a strong and spectacular slate in no small half due to the onerous work of Hakan and Jamie. We’ll miss them however are so excited to see what they do subsequent, and fortunately it’s not goodbye as we’ll be persevering with to collaborate on choose See-Saw initiatives.”

Laurenson and Kousetta added, “We’ve had a beautiful time working with the good folks at See-Saw and we are going to miss all of them. We’re excited to begin this new enterprise and are actually pleased to be persevering with our collaboration with See-Saw on the initiatives we’re exec producing.”

Whereas at See-Saw, Laurenson and Kousetta oversaw a number of profitable initiatives out of the corporate’s U.Ok. and Australian workplaces together with Jane Campion’s “Prime of the Lake: China Woman” and Rachel Gardner’s Australian slate comprising two seasons of reside motion household journey collection “The New Legends of Monkey” for Netflix and “The Finish,” starring Harriet Walter and Frances O’Connor, for Sky Atlantic and Foxtel.