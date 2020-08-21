See Suranne Jones first look image in BBC One submarine thriller Vigil

Manufacturing is again underway on Suranne Jones’ new BBC One thriller sequence, Vigil, set in murky waters surrounding the nuclear deterrent Trident submarines.

Jones is taking part in DCI Amy Silva in the brand new drama which is ready after a Scottish trawler mysteriously disappears and a crew member dies suspiciously on board a Trident submarine. The 2 occasions carry the police into battle with the Navy and British safety providers.

DCI Silva takes cost of the investigation, on land and at sea, right into a conspiracy that threatens to strike on the core of Britain’s nuclear deterrent, the Trident programme. Additionally pictured is Endeavour star Shaun Evans, who performs Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover.

Vigil co-stars Video games of Thrones actors Rose Leslie, Stephen Dillane and Daniel Portman, in addition to Line of Obligation’s Martin Compston, Lois Chimimba (High Boy), Lolita Chakrabarti (Riviera), Lorne MacFadyen (Grantchester) and Stephen McCole (Save Me).

Leslie, finest often called Ygritte in Recreation of Thrones and Gwen Dawson in Downton Abbey, earlier mentioned she “was weaned on BBC drama and it’s thrilling to be again working at a spot that appears like residence with Tom Edge’s advanced and gripping script”.

Vigil is being made by Line of Obligation and Bodyguard producers World Productions and is written by Edge, the BAFTA-nominated author of characteristic movie Judy and the creator of Netflix comedy Lovesick. Ed Macdonald (The Finish Of The F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders) have additionally written episodes, whereas James Sturdy (Broadchurch) and Isabelle Sieb (Shetland) direct.

The Vigil image was taken earlier this 12 months earlier than the COVID-19 shutdown, however producers introduced that filming had resumed close to Glasgow this week on the six-part sequence.

Vigil producers emphasised the thriller sequence will adhere to complete COVID-19 protocols and so they have been working with unbiased well being and security consultants to make sure the sequence is produced in a protected and accountable method.

