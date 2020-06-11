See the Lineup – Variety

The Guild of Music Supervisors has unveiled its summer time panel collection lineup that includes a lot of the prime musical tastemakers and composers working throughout tv and streaming platforms in the present day.

The primary panel kicks off with music supervisors from HBO’s lineup: Kier Lehman from “Insecure,” Jen Malone from “Euphoria,” Liza Richardson from “Watchmen” and Blake Leyh from “The Plot In opposition to America.” Guild founding member Jonathan McHugh will reasonable the panel on June 11. Register right here.

June 18’s panel focuses on the working relationships of composers and music supervisors on Apple TV Plus reveals. Moderated by Variety Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay, audio system embrace Zach Cowie and Michael Brook (“Little America”), DeVoe Yates, Ian Hultquist and Sofia Hultquist (“Dickinson”) and Liza Richardson and Carter Burwell (“The Morning Present”). Register right here.

The Netflix panel on June 25 seems to be at the numerous choices of reveals the place music options as a personality. Matt Biffa of “Intercourse Training,” Nora Felder from “Stranger Issues” and Gabe Hilfer from “#BLACKAF” are confirmed for this panel. Register right here.

The Emmy-winning Robin Urdang from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” leads the Amazon panel scheduled for July 2, which additionally contains Gary Calamar from “Man in the Excessive Citadel” with extra to be introduced. Register right here.

Urdang, Malone and Lehman have been all winners at the 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards held at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles in February.

The panels will run every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. PST all through June and July (with a further Monday panel on 6/15) and will likely be recorded and posted on the GMS YouTube web page every month.