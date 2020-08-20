See the moment Romesh Ranganathan broke wrist in BMX crash filming A League of Their Own

Host Romesh Ranganathan had a nasty crash whereas coaching for a BMX race with A League of Their Own colleague Jamie Redknapp – and hit the observe so onerous he broke his wrist and dislocated his thumb.

The accident occurred in July at a observe in East London and Redknapp, removed from consoling his injured colleague, taunted him.

“Would you like ET to repair it?” he requested, extending his finger. “Did you fall off or had been you simply drained?”

Later, a less-than-sympathetic Redknapp prompt he may put him in his bicycle’s basket, like ET, and take him to A&E.

New A League of Their Own host Ranganathan was taken to Homerton Hospital for remedy and later informed the Mirror: “The observe the place it occurred doesn’t have many accidents.

“Unluckily for me, the well being and security guys hadn’t dreamed up the uniquely silly approach I’d do the problem. I can’t even say I did it throughout the white warmth of a contest — it occurred throughout coaching.”

Ranganathan wrote about the expertise in the Guardian and admitted he overreacted “massively”.

He added: “I noticed my thumb trying as if it wished to to migrate from my hand, and I needed to be given gasoline and air. My spouse didn’t even have that when she gave beginning to every of our three boys.”

“I walked off the website to be taken to hospital, the place I used to be put in a plaster solid and despatched house. I’m going to be completely trustworthy: I used to be fairly trying ahead to the sympathy once I obtained again, and far of my journey was spent practising sorry-for-myself faces and holding up my damaged arms like a tragic T Rex.”

A League of Their Own returns to Sky One and NOW TV on Thursday, 20th August at 9pm.

