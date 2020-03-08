See The Weeknd Premiere New Song, Show Off Comic Chops on ‘Saturday Night Live’

General News

Weeknd followers tuning in to “Saturday Night Dwell” this weekend definitely bought their cash’s price, because the artist not solely carried out his latest single “Blinding Lights,” however premiered a surprising new ballad referred to as “Scared to Dwell” and confirmed off his comedian chops in a musical skit and appeared briefly on “Weeknd Replace” (geddit?).

The Weeknd’s two musical performances discovered him within the red-jacket-and-busted-nose look he’s been rocking throughout latest movies and TV appearances, which — in an uncommon transfer for a musical artist — is expounded to the evolving storyline of the movies from his forthcoming album, “After Hours,” which seems to depict his character within the midst of a really unhealthy night time in Las Vegas (involving playing, substance abuse, a automobile chase and, apparently, a demonic possession — don’t do this at residence, youngsters!). Whereas his musical appearances on Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have been built-in into the storyline, these ones seemed to be extra straight musical performances, albeit in full costume.

“Blinding Lights” was carried out equally to different appearances, however “Scared to Dwell” is a stellar new ballad that featured avant-electronic musician Oneohtrix Level By no means’s Daniel Lopatin on keyboards and, at completely different occasions, interpolates a snippet of Elton John’s “Your Tune” and remembers Foreigner’s “I Wanna Know What Love Is.” Verify them each out under.

The Weeknd additionally appeared in a musical comedy sketch with SNL’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, singing a hilarious R&B-flavored ballad about sleeping on the sofa after a battle with the girlfriend.

Now in his third look on the present, it was inevitable that he’d give a brief Weeknd Replace.

“After Hours” arrives on March 20; The Weeknd is scheduled to launch a six-month tour of North America and Europe in Vancouver on June 11.

This week “Blinding Lights” grew to become The Weeknd‘s seventh #1 on Billboard’s Scorching R&B Songs chart, essentially the most for any artist. Internationally “Blinding Lights” has been the #1 airplay track in each Germany and France for 7+ consecutive weeks, and it has lately hit #1 in Australia as properly. Impressively, it has been the #1 track on the official charts in France and the UK for three consecutive weeks and counting.



