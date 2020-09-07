See trailer for BBC One’s Doctor Foster spin-off Life

BBC One has launched the primary teaser for the anticipated new collection, Life, from the pen of Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett and a narrative which inhabits the identical world because the GP drama.

Life not solely inhabits the identical dramatic hinterland as Doctor Foster, it options two characters from that collection, Anna Baker (Victoria Hamilton) and her ex-husband Neil (Adam James), though the placement has moved from Gloucestershire to Manchester and he or she is now often called “Belle”.

Life is ready within the numerous flats of a grand, now subdivided home within the metropolis and the teaser, briefly, units up the important thing relationships the collection revolves round.

Rachael Stirling and Adrian Lester play Kelly and David, whose relationship is golden from the surface, however in hassle indoors.

One other flat comprises Henry (Peter Davison) and spouse Gail (Alison Steadman), who’s about to show 70 and who has an opportunity encounter that turns her life on its head.

Bartlett has revealed Neil will be a part of ex-wife Anna and mentioned, earlier this yr: “Within the final collection of Doctor Foster Anna break up up with Neil and moved away. However I cherished her as a personality and suspected that was actually the beginning of her story, somewhat than the tip.”

Anna is now working as a pilates teacher and is trying to rebuild her life after the carnage she walked away from as Doctor Foster concluded. Her new begin is compromised by the arrival of teenage niece Maya (Erin Kellyman) after which Neil.

Elsewhere, the trailer teases the story of Hannah (Melissa Johns), who lives within the remaining flat with “protected and steady” Liam (Joshua James), however her cosy life and completely satisfied anticipation of the newborn is ruined when Andy (Calvin Demba) exhibits up. Maybe the newborn father isn’t the stable possibility in spite of everything.

A six-part collection, Life will display on BBC One this autumn.

Should you’re wanting for extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.