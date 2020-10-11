See trailer for Everyone’s Talking About Jamie film based on hit musical

Twentieth Century Studios has launched the primary trailer for the drag queen/popping out film, All people’s Talking About Jamie, based on the West Finish’s hit musical of the identical identify.

All people’s Talking About Jamie stars film newcomer Max Harwood as a 16-year-old college boy who desires of turning into a transvestite performer whereas co-stars embody Sarah Lancashire as his mom, Ralph Ineson as his father, Sharon Horgan as his trainer and Richard E Grant as his mentor.

The story revolves round Jamie’s robust life in Sheffield as a homosexual boy nonetheless within the closet who makes a plan to come back out at his college’s senior promenade in essentially the most flamboyant means doable as a drag performer.

All people’s Talking About Jamie began off as a documentary in regards to the boy, Jamie New, which was seen by a theatre producer who thought it had prospects. It was developed right into a musical in Sheffield earlier than making a sensation within the West Finish in 2017, the place it’s nonetheless operating (or could be, coronavirus permitting).

The film’s message?

“Do what you wish to do… Be who you wish to be,” as Grant’s mentor character says in voiceover within the trailer.

The film model of All people’s Talking About Jamie is made by director Jonathan Buttrell, author Tom MacRae, and composer/songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells, who had been all a part of the stage musical’s creation in Sheffield in xxxxx.

MacRae, who additionally wrote a e-book based on the unique musical, informed EW: “I’m simply excited for individuals to see how a lot pleasure we’ve managed to pack onto one display: an unprecedented quantity of pleasure. And I believe it’s going to only make individuals smile from ear to ear, after which shed some tears as nicely, as a result of you must earn the large smiles on the finish. The trailer actually simply exhibits what we’ve been boiling up in our little secret cauldron for all these years.”

Buttrell stated: “[The trailer] delivers absolutely the scale of this [film] and the sort of fabulousness, hopefully, of it. However I believe it additionally delivers the emotional coronary heart that’s on the very heart of the story as nicely.”

The film has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, however is scheduled for a launch on twenty sixth February 2021, contained in the Academy Awards’ qualifying window, ought to it develop into a contender.

Gillespie Sells stated the film’s uplifting message was extra essential than ever: “That’s one other factor we miss: We should be taken on these journeys, we have to go on these rides, as a result of it takes us out of ourselves. It’s a non secular factor nearly. It’s been an actual pleasure, and that pleasure’s going to come back throughout out of the screens and out of the audio system into these cinemas, and ideally it will likely be one thing that strikes everybody and takes everybody on a good looking journey. I believe we want it. what: It’s time to get together.”

Finishing the forged for All people’s Talking About Jamie will likely be Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Adeel Akhtar, and Sam Bottomley.

