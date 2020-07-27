See trailer for The Kissing Booth 3, which is already filmed for Netflix

Not solely has Netflix confirmed The Kissing Booth might be a trilogy, however the streaming community says the third half within the film franchise has already been filmed.

Half three was filmed in secret similtaneously The Kissing Booth 2, which solely went stay on Netflix on Friday.

It is official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2020

Selection reported that half three is presently in post-production and can premiere on Netflix in 2021. In order that’s a minimum of one film franchise that hasn’t been jeopardised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix launched a teaser trailer for The Kissing Booth 3.

“It was the toughest secret to maintain,” solid member Joel Courtney stated in a stay YouTube occasion on Sunday.

In response to Deadline, half three picks up instantly after the The Kissing Booth 2 cliffhanger. It’s the summer time earlier than Elle heads to varsity, and she or he hasn’t but made the selection about which faculty she’ll attend. There is Harvard, the place boyfriend Noah is ensconced, and in addition Berkeley, the place her greatest good friend Lee (Noah’s brother) is headed. Selections, choices.

All the core solid from The Kissing Booth 2 will return for half three. Joey King (The Act, The Conjuring) is again to steer the solid as protagonist Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans alongside Courtney, as Elle’s greatest good friend Lee Flynn, and Jacob Elordi as Elle’s long-distance boyfriend Noah Flynn.

Additionally reprising their roles from the primary movie are Molly Ringwald (Mrs Flynn), Meganne Younger (Rachel) and Bianca Bosch (Olivia).

Monica Castillo for RogerEbert.com was pretty scathing in her assessment of The Kissing Booth 2. “In some senses, this teen romantic comedy has all of it…” she wrote. “…betrayal, jealousy, imply women, public apologies, a video game-dance competitors, a heated Thanksgiving meltdown, each romantic and unhappy montages set to gradual pop songs. You identify it. However “The Kissing Booth 2” is additionally pretty empty, predictable and simply downright foolish.”

Whereas most critics have been dismissive of the teenager romcoms, the viewing viewers can’t get sufficient of them. The Kissing Booth half one was probably the most rewatched movie on the streaming community in 2018.

Vince Marcello is as soon as once more directing The Kissing Booth 3, from the novels initially self-published by Beth Reekles. The movies had been shot in South Africa.

