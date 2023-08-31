See What The Hurricane Idalia Did To Disney World:

As the outer bands of Idalia moved through the area, different warnings, watches, and recommendations were put in place for different parts of Orlando.

Even though some things at Disney World are closed, the theme parks are still open. So, what does Disney World appear like now? Let’s look at it.

As of 9:30 a.m. upon August 30, not many people were in the Magic Kingdom. We looked around the park and didn’t see many people.

Hurricane Idalia hit Florida on Wednesday and moved as fast as a fast-moving train. It broke trees in half, ripped hotel roofs off, and turned small cars into boats.

It then moved into Georgia as well as South Carolina to be a still-powerful storm that flooded roads and sent people running for higher ground.

Around 8:30 a.m., Idalia’s eye flew over, a loud whistling sound pierced the air, and powerful winds tore the roof off the building:

“All hell broke loose,” stated Belond Thomas of Perry, a mill town near where Idalia hit land in the Big Bend region. Thomas thought that going to a hotel with her family along with some friends would be better than staying at home during the storm.

But as Idalia’s eye passed over the building at 8:30 a.m., a loud whistling sound cut the air, and high winds tore the roof off, sending debris onto her sleeping daughter who was pregnant. She was lucky that she wasn’t hurt.

Idalia hit land at 7:45 a.m. near Keaton Beach as a luxurious Category 3 storm with sustained maximum winds of about 125 mph (205 kph).

As it moved into Georgia, a hurricane with maximum gusts of 90 mph:

As the storm moved into Georgia, it was still a hurricane with winds of up to 90 mph (150 kph). Through late Wednesday afternoon, it had become a tropical storm, and by Wednesday night, its winds had slowed to 60 mph (96 kph).

When we arrived on Main Street in the U.S.A., we saw some additional individuals, yet a lot less than you’d usually see.

The wait times were pretty short, and only Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, Space Mountain, as well as Astro Orbiter were closed for a short time. Even as the day went on, there were not many people waiting. At 4:35 p.m. ET, the line for Seven Dwarfs Mine Train was 85 minutes long.

Just Hours Before Idalia Hit Land, Two People Died In Separate Weather Related Crashes:

As the eye moved onshore, strong winds tore up signs, blew off roofs, sent sheet metal flying, as well as broke tall trees. In Georgia, one person died.

Officially, no one died in Florida because of the storm, yet the Florida Highway Patrol said that two people died in separate accidents caused by the weather just hours before Idalia reached landfall.

As it moved toward the Carolinas, the storm brought damaging gusts to Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday evening.

It was expected to move close to or along the coast of South Carolina via Wednesday night followed by just off the coast of North Carolina upon Thursday before moving out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Idalia Caused A Tornado That Made A Short Stop In Charleston:

The National Weather Service claimed that Idalia caused a tornado that quickly touched down in Goose Creek, a neighborhood of Charleston, South Carolina. Authorities and videos shot by witnesses show that the winds blew a car into the air and flipped it over. Two people were hurt in small ways.

Along the coast of South Carolina, North Myrtle Beach, Garden City, as well as Edisto Island all reported that ocean water was running over sand mounds and onto coastal streets Wednesday evening.

Within Charleston, a storm surge from Idalia top the seawall that guards the downtown area, sending ankle-deep seawater into the streets and areas where horse-drawn carts pass million-dollar homes as well as the famous open-air market.

From What We Know So Far, The High Tide On Wednesday Evening Was Approximately 9.2 Feet:

According to preliminary figures, the high tide in Charleston Harbor on Wednesday evening was just over 9.2 feet (2.8 meters), which is more than 3 feet (0.9 meters) higher than usual and the fifth-highest number since records began being made in 1899.

Florida was still getting over Hurricane Ian, which hit the heavily crowded Fort Myers area last year and killed 149 people in the state. They thought the worst would happen again.

In contrast to that storm, Idalia hit Florida’s “nature coast,” which is one of the state’s most rural areas. It is far from crowded cities and busy tourist areas, and it has millions of acres of land that hasn’t been built on.