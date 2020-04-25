See What Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Could Look Like In A Venom Sequel

View this put up on Instagram

With @tomhardy teasing the brand new title for venom 2, and @tomholland2013 being clueless about when the following spidey film will begin capturing, we followers can solely speculate as to when will they each meet. Personally, I feel that it’ll occur in Venom 3, not earlier than. As a result of, tom hardy’s character as Eddie brock wants extra growth, and sony wants to determine their new shared universe with the upcoming morbius as effectively. Sony nonetheless owns Venom. They usually management the storylines that go together with the character, together with a possible face off with spiderman. And I feel that establishing characters ought to be the primary precedence for them, after which they will go for a symbiote spidey. What are your ideas on this? When will we see them each face off? . #venom #spiderman #peterparker #tomholland #tomhardy #venom2 #spidermanfarfromhome #spidermanhomecoming #marvel #marvelcomics #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #sony #comicbooks #comics #avengers #digitalart #digitalpainting #artwork #artistsoninstagram #photoshop