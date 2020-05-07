See What Woody Harrelson’s Carnage Could Look Like In Venom 2

Venom‘s sequel was within the post-production part when units had been shut down amid world well being issues. Whereas we had been handled to its official title, Let There Be Carnage‘s launch was in the end pushed again almost a yr. As such, it’ll be some time earlier than followers will see precisely what Woody Harrelson will appear like as Carnage within the extremely anticipated sequel. However director Andy Serkis clearly has an excessive amount of expertise with visible results and movement seize, so it’s going to be attention-grabbing to see precisely what he cooks up.