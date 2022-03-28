Seeing AI-generated faces is becoming more common on LinkedIn. There are companies that sell fake accounts, and the platform acts

It is increasingly difficult to detect fake faces on the Internet. The use of artificial intelligence is advancing by leaps and bounds, and while it offers tremendously useful tools, it also it is a gateway to those who take advantage of these technologies to do harm.

Through a report LinkedIn shows how it detected more than 15 million fake accounts in the first half of 2021. And it is that as they tell it, although most of them were detected during the registration of the profile in the social network, many others were later eliminated through the company’s own algorithms.

LinkedIn’s defenses work, but the problem is getting bigger

LinkedIn highlights its automatic detection systems in the transparency report, stating that of those more than 15 million accounts, 97.1% were removed through its automated defenses. Of all of them, almost 90,000 accounts were removed after reports from multiple LinkedIn users. Although it is a good example that algorithms are becoming more precise when proceeding in this type of case, It also highlights that the problem is getting bigger.

According to Leona Spilman, a LinkedIn spokeswoman, the company’s policies make it clear that ‘to access LinkedIn it is necessary that the profile represents a real person’. From the firm they are constantly improving their defenses to identify this type of profiles, and proof of this has been this latest report from the platform.

Companies dedicated to selling fake profiles

Despite the great work of its automated processes, there were tens of thousands of accounts that had to be removed following user reports of the platform. Among these users were Renée DiResta and Josh Goldstein, researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, who identified more than 1,000 fake profiles that used the power of artificial intelligence to trick LinkedIn’s systems.

Along with this type of false profiles, also two companies that were in charge of generating avatars through AI were eliminated from the network for this type of tasks: LIA, based in Delhi, India, and Vendisys, a Californian company. According to the LIA website, for $300 a month they offered the creation of avatars generated by artificial intelligence.

The consequences that the various deepfake techniques can generate can be devastating. And it is that in addition to pure entertainment, manipulate videos, faces or news is becoming dangerously more prevalent.

Via | NPR