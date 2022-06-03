Seeing how DALL-E 2 generates images of Kermit the Frog in movies like ‘Star Wars’ or ‘The Matrix’ shows that AI is light years away

It is not the first time that we are amazed at DALL-E, based on the OpenAI GPT-3 language model and that, through its more than 12,000 million parameters, is capable of generating original images just by entering text in natural language. To try it, there is a waiting list, and in the meantime, we have met again with incredible examples that demonstrate their technology.

As the Twitter user has shown us ‘HeavensLastAngel‘, has used DALL-E to generate several variations of Kermit the Frog (in English Kermit the frog) in well-known movies. In this way, thanks to this AI we can now know how this iconic frog would have fit in the Matrix, for example.

Kermit the Frog making stellar appearances in series and movies

What makes DALL-E great is simply its way of processing the complexity of our language and how through what we say is capable of generating true works of art. In this case, it seems that Kermit the Frog has made a few cameos in some of the most well-known movies and series, and all with the help of this impressive AI.

“A frame of Kermit the Frog in Blade Runner 2049 (2017)” “A still of Kermit The Frog in Blade Runner 2049 (2017)”





The first one refers to the very ‘Blade Runner 2049’. Here DALL-E takes brushstrokes of the visual style of the film directed by Villeneuve with Kermit the Frog as the protagonist. As you can see in the tweet, its title is exactly what this user commanded DALL-E to generate the image.

“A still from Kermit the Frog in The Matrix (1999)” “A still of Kermit The Frog in The Matrix (1999)”





The same thing happens with this other one in which we see our amphibian friend again playing a role in ‘The Matrix’. In this case the AI ​​adds the characteristic green tint of the trilogy directed by the Wachowski sisters. Gustavo has even appeared with the glasses.

“A still from Kermit the Frog in Spirited Away (2001)” “A still of Kermit The Frog in Spirited Away (2001)”





For anime fans there is also content. And it is that we have also been able to see Kermit the frog in the purest Ghibli style, with examples such as ‘Spirited Away’ or ‘The Tale of Princess Kaguya’. We have also seen the frog characterized in works such as ‘Paprika’, ‘Akira’, or even ‘The Garden of Words’.

“A still from Kermit the Frog in Star Wars (1977)” “A still of Kermit The Frog in Star Wars (1977)”





There are several dozen examples that this Twitter user has managed to extract from DALL-E, such as Kermit the Frog in ‘Star Wars’, ‘Family Guy’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’, ‘Mad Max’ , and much more.

On the Internet we can see many examples of what DALL-E is capable of. In fact, on the r/dalle2 subreddit, users from around the world who have access to the tool images generated with this AI are uploaded dailyeven requests are allowed.