Seeing Jake Gyllenhaal imitating Super Mario is just as funny as seeing his partner’s reaction

Chris Pratt will voice the mustachioed character in his film, but Gyllenhaal could have done very well too.

Few characters in the video game industry are more imitable than Mario, the iconic protagonist of Nintendo’s action platform saga, as well as countless spin-offs. The mustachioed character will soon hit the big screen with Chris Pratt as protagonistbut a recent video by Jake Gyllenhaal makes us doubt whether Illumination’s decision was the right one given the talents of the American actor.

Specifically, we are talking about a Super Mario imitation made during a First Impressions program on LADbible TV, with a forced but effective Italian accent that his game partner, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix: Resurrections), could not recognize. During the nearly five minutes of video both imitate other Hollywood stars such as Tom Hardy, The Rock o Johnny Deep de Jack Sparrowleaving us totally hilarious moments between the two interpreters.

Both Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are currently promoting Ambulance. Escape Plan, an action thriller directed by Michael Bay.

Cast of Mario the Movie

If all goes well, the premiere of the Super Mario animated film is expected for this year, specifically on December 21, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, in its cast in the original version, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Charles Martinet, voice of Mario in video games, will have a cameo in the film.

There are no details about what the film will be about, but its producers are convinced of its success while Nintendo considers more adaptations of its IP.

