Seeing Sushant Rajput’s film, 7th student did something like this, parents and police too shocked

Durg: In Durg district of Chhattisgarh, a 13-year-old student hanged herself dead after being saddened by the death of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Police officials of Durg district said that a class VII student committed suicide by hanging himself in his residence in Sector Seven under Bhilai Nagar police station area of ​​the district. Also Read – From Bihar to Bollywood: Father wanted to do a job, yet Sushant Singh Rajput was made such a big artist by stubbornness

Police Stationer of Bhilai Nagar Police Station Trinath Tripathi said that a letter has been recovered from the student’s room to the police, in which she has said that she is saddened by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and is taking this step. The student’s father told that his daughter was a fan of Rajput and he used to watch her movies.

The police officer said that when the girl’s father went somewhere with his wife and other children on Wednesday evening, his daughter was watching Sushant’s film ‘Chichhore’ on television and he refused to accompany her. The police officer said that when he returned home with his family, the daughter was found hanging from the fan. The police officer said that a case has been registered and investigation is being done.