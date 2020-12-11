Seeing the performance of farmers in Delhi, Army was called!

new Delhi: For the past several months, the farmers have been protesting against the Agriculture Bill of Sarkara, but since 26 November, farmers have made their protest more fierce. Farmers of many states including Punjab, Haryana, UP are currently sitting on several highways connecting Delhi and Delhi. The government is constantly trying to recognize the farmers and has also introduced talks with farmer organizations. So far, there has been a talk of five rounds between the farmers and the government, but no solution has been found so far. Meanwhile, the news is coming in the social media that the army is now being deployed in Delhi. Also Read – Farmers Union reached Supreme Court against agricultural laws, said- these Acts are ‘illegal and arbitrary’

In fact, farmers are constantly adamant on the demand to withdraw the agricultural bill. On the other hand, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has also made it clear that farmers should leave the movement and adopt a path of dialogue. The Agriculture Minister said that no bill can be completely defective. Farmers are not in favor of any kind of amendment in the agricultural bill. Now farmers have warned to make their performance more fierce. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers become very dancing farmers, the groom sitting on the mare said – We are also with you

Here, the news is being spread in social media that the army is entering Delhi from tonight to protest against the farmers’ demonstrations. Trucks filled with soldiers are also shown in the video. Among the videos that are going viral on social media, one video is from Ghaziabad toll plaza while two videos are after toll. Also Read – Yogi government’s special initiative among agriculture movement, 20 lakh farmers will be given vegetable seeds for free

In a video viral on social media, it is being claimed that the army has been called in, seeing the farmers’ demonstrations in Delhi.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. This is a video of regular movement of troops and any association with the peasant demonstration is malicious and incorrect. pic.twitter.com/R2ZX69otHt – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 11, 2020

After examining the video, it was found that this news is completely false and the deployment of army in Delhi is misleading. The videos which are being shared are of regular movement of soldiers, it has nothing to do with the farmers’ demonstration.