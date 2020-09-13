Seeing the rising cases of Corona, will the lockdown be implemented in Delhi again? Know the answer of Health Minister…

Delhi Lockdown News: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, more than 47 thousand people have been infected by the Coronavirus so far, while more than 78 thousand people have died. Meanwhile, Corona cases are rising again in Delhi, the capital of the country (Delhi Coronavirus News). Over the past several days more than 4 thousand new cases are coming out. In the meantime, the market of speculations had also become heated over whether the Kejriwal government could put a lockdown in the national capital again. Also Read – Delhi Yamuna Level News: Yamuna water level reaches near danger mark in Delhi, Kejriwal government ready to deal with flood situation

Important Press Conference by Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @SatyendarJain https://t.co/mH4tHxGcN5 Also Read – The good news came in the wake of Corona epidemic, the situation started improving in the capital Delhi, Health Minister said – can take credit also …. – AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 13, 2020 Also Read – Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s condition improves, the team of doctors is fully prepared

When the Delhi Health Minister was again questioned in the press conference about the lockdown, he denied any such possibility. He said that now the time for Delhi Lockdown has passed. He said that if you put on a mask and follow social distancing, you can avoid corona.

The Delhi government has adequate beds, 33 private hospitals have also been ordered to reserve 80% of their ICU beds for Corona patients. – Honorable Health Minister Shri @SatyendarJain pic.twitter.com/9NxhfPglZr – AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 13, 2020

Apart from this, Satyendra Jain said that 80 percent ICU beds of 33 major hospitals in Delhi have been reserved for corona patients. The Delhi government has issued an order regarding this after meeting with hospitals on Saturday. He said that hospitals would have to reserve 80% of their ICU beds for corona patients. Along with this, the hospital has also been allowed to increase the beds by 30 percent.

Let me tell you that Corona virus infection was found in Delhi on Saturday in a maximum of 4,321 people and 28 infected people died. According to the Health Bulletin of the Delhi Government, the total number of cases in the national capital has reached 2.14 lakh while the death toll has reached 4,715. More than 4,000 new patients are coming to the national capital for four consecutive days. In the last 24 hours, 60,076 samples have been tested. Currently 28,509 patients are being treated in Delhi.

In Delhi, the rate of infection is 7.19 percent while the death rate is 2.2 percent, while the rate of infection is 84 percent. Health Minister Satyendra Jain held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of all government hospitals in Delhi to review the status of the investigations. A total of 1,81,295 patients have been cured of the infection so far.