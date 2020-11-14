Seeing the viral video, CM Yogi sent a gift to the innocent girl, the father was rescued from the police

Bulandshahr: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only released the arrested seller on the eve of Diwali for illegally selling firecrackers but also sent a gift for his minor daughter. Yogi took this step after the video of repeated plea of ​​daughter to leave father in front of police van went viral on social media. Also Read – Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal worshiped Diwali at Akshardham temple, many other ministers were also involved

Confirming the incident, Shalab Mani Tripathi, a close aide of the Chief Minister, confirmed that the incident of catching the firecracker seller was from Khurja town in Bulandshahr. The local police on Friday arrested the girl's father from Mudkheda Road in Khurja along with some others for illegally selling firecrackers.

The video shows the girl pleading to leave her father in front of the police van and the policemen are ignoring her. Even the van driver is seen pushing the girl.

We believed the child to incubate & harbor feelings of resentment towards police. So we thought of this humanitarian gesture. We also want to send the message that Diwali can be celebrated with suspected family instead of just bursting crackers: Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khurja https://t.co/MHj2yMXHkt pic.twitter.com/N0Kmpc3KXH – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2020

After the video went viral, Yogi found that the policeman’s behavior was ‘insensitive’. Along with this, the Chief Minister ordered not only the release of the girl’s father, but also sent a Diwali gift to the girl. Senior Superintendent of Police of Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh has also confirmed the police sending sweets to the girl on the Chief Minister’s order. .