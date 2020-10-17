Seeing this video of the lineman, Anand Mahindra said- I will think many times before complaining about electricity

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Power Transmission Company Ltd. Seeing the video of an employee of MSE, Anand Mahindra, the country’s leading entrepreneur living in Mumbai, said that now he will think many times before complaining about the electricity services. Also Read – Maharashtra government registers new FIR against Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli’s name also included in the case of raj

Actually, this video shows the courageous work of an employee engaged in fixing a high transmission line in Khandala area. It has been told that this 55-second video is of the Khandala area lying between the coastal Kankar and the Western Ghats.

In the video, the transmission line that the employee is working on is very high from the ground. He is there alone to complete this risky work.

I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again… 👍🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/XcoxO4AD7j – anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2020

Please tell that a serious power crisis had arisen due to grid failure in Mumbai and surrounding areas. People had to face a lot of trouble with this.

On this video shared by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Center-New Delhi, the head of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group of Industries tweeted, “Before ever complaining further I will think of such brave brave men who risk at high stars And pray for their safety. “

Kamble said that the employees of MSETCL were engaged for four days to solve the grid problem. Mainly due to a fault in the same line, there was a power failure in the financial capital of the country on Monday.