Seema Kushwaha and SP Singh will be face to face in Hathras case, in Nirbhaya case too, there has been a collision

Lucknow: After getting Nirbhaya's convicts hanged, now advocate Seema Samruddhi has started getting justice for Kushwaha Hathras's daughter. In the case of alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, now the family of the victim is going to fight the border. Let us know that the affected families have also given consent for this, as well as signed important documents. At the same time, SP Singh will fight the case against Seema Samruddhi Kushwaha or say that the accused. It is the same SP Singh who fought the case of the convicts of Nirbhaya.

Please tell that after winning the Nirbhaya case, Seema Samridhi Kushwaha came into the discussion. At the same time, SP Singh was extracting new loopholes to save the accused. Nirbhaya's convicts were hanged despite many trios being imposed. But due to this lawsuit, SP Singh was very much discussed.

Now in this case, Seema Kushwaha says that she will soon file a petition in the Supreme Court. Also, they will demand the court to transfer the case to Delhi. He said that till this matter does not go outside UP, justice will not be done in this matter. Seema said that the police got full support in getting justice in Nirbhaya's case, but the attitude of the police in this case is a scandal.

At the same time, SP Singh said that the family of the accused has requested him to fight the case. At the same time, SP Singh said that he is ready in this regard. He told that he has been appointed by All India Kshatriya Mahasabha President and former Union Minister Manvendra Singh to fight the case in Hathras case.