Seema Punia (Discus Throw) Wiki, Age, Peak, Weight, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – WikiBio

Seema Punia is an Indian athlete and participates within the discus throw match. She misplaced her gold medal within the 2000 International Junior Championships as she used to be examined sure for the pseudoephedrine drug check.

Wiki/Biography

Seema Antil Punia used to be born on Wednesday, 27 July 1983 (age 38 years; as of 2021) in village Khewda, Sonipat, Haryana. Her zodiac signal is Leo. She did her education at Tika Ram Ladies College Sr. Sec. College, Sonipat, Haryana. Later, she pursued her commencement from Executive Faculty, Sonipat, Haryana. Since her early life, she used to be vulnerable in opposition to sports activities, and on the age of eleven, she began taking part in hurdle races and lengthy leap competitions at her faculty. In an interview, whilst speaking about Punia, her father stated,

We inspired her up to lets and not pressurised her about her research. We fed her with milk and ghee to building up her stamina. I accompanied her anyplace she needed to cross.”

Bodily Look

Peak: 6′

Weight: 96 kg

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Circle of relatives

Folks & Siblings

Her father, Vijay Buddy Singh, is a former legal professional. She has two elder brothers. Her eldest brother, Anandpal Antil, is a Greco-Roman wrestler, and her more youthful brother, Amitpal Antil, is a hockey participant.

Husband & Youngsters

On 6 February 2011, she were given married to the Indian discus thrower Ankush Punia who used to be additionally her trainer. After a couple of years in their marriage, troubles began bobbing up of their married existence, and later, the couple were given divorced. The scoop in their divorce got here into the eyes of the general public when Seema up to date her marital standing as a divorcee and dropped her surname ‘Punia’ from her Fb account.

Occupation

To begin with, she began as a protracted jumper, however later, she shifted her center of attention to discus throw. She participated in more than a few nationwide and global tournaments and taken many accolades to the country. She gained more than a few medals within the competitions just like the Asian Video games and Commonwealth Video games. She used to be doing smartly in her occupation till she used to be examined sure for the pseudoephedrine drug check in 2000. This got here out as an enormous setback in her occupation, she even misplaced her gold medal which she gained on the International Junior Championships 2000. In 2010, she used to be appointed because the sub-inspector within the Haryana Police. In 2014, on successful a gold medal within the Asian Video games, she stated,

I’m more than happy to get the gold which I anticipated to win as of late. I’ve educated for this gold over the past 3 years. I had waited for this after lacking the closing two Asian Video games. I typically don’t carry out smartly in my first throw. However I adopted my trainer’s directions as of late to hurl the disc previous the 55m mark with my first try.”

In 2021, she represented India on the Tokyo Olympics 2020 within the discus throw match. The development used to be scheduled a 12 months later in 2021 because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Controversies

She gained a gold medal on the International Junior Championships in 2000 and other people began recognising her because the ‘Millenium Kid.’ Later, she used to be discovered sure for the pseudoephedrine drug check, and in the end, she misplaced her medal and identify.

In 2021, she doubted the surprising growth within the efficiency of her fellow discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur. Punia wrote to the sports activities federation, during which she hinted that Kaur used to be taking hyperandrogenism doses. In an interview, Punia stated,

When she threw 65m (on the Federation Cup) I used to be the primary to congratulate and recognize her right here. But if she crossed 66m, and I noticed the pictures, I had my doubts. Past some extent, sheer energy can not assist a lady thrower cross that distance. It calls for methodology, health, agility, a large number of different issues, none of which she has.”

Medals

International Junior Championships

2002: Bronze medal in discus throw held in Kingston

Commonwealth Video games

2006: Silver medal in discus throw held in Melbourne

2010: Bronze medal in discus throw held in Delhi

2014: Silver medal in discus throw held in Glasgow

2018: Silver medal in discus throw held in Goldcoast

Asian Video games

2014: Gold medal in discus throw held in Incheon

2018: Bronze medal in discus throw held in Jakarta Palembang

Info/Minutiae

All over an interview, she shared that her old flame is discus throw, however she sought after to check out her fingers on shot put additionally. She additional stated,

My existence revolves round discus. That’s the one factor I do know. The game has given me such a lot permitting me to discover the arena. If it used to be now not for discus, I might were confined to a couple faraway village in Haryana getting to cows. My undertaking is to win an Olympic medal which continues to be unaccomplished and the following two years can be devoted to pleasant this dream. Although discus is still my high center of attention, I’m itching to check out my hand at shot put. In India, we would not have high quality ladies shot putters. I had gained medals on the Asian degree all over my junior days and I don’t thoughts having some other try.’’

On 26 June 2006, she won the Bhim Award from the Haryana govt.

In an interview, she shared that she used to be ill-treated by way of the sports activities government in India. She additionally confronted massive monetary losses in 2014, and he or she used to be even rejected for purchasing a promotion within the Haryana Police. In an interview, whilst speaking about it, she stated,

It used to be best after courtroom orders that I were given a sub-inspector process. Each and every time I constitute my case for promotion, I used to be informed that best Asian Video games gold medallist will also be promoted to DSP rank. I knew it used to be now not true in case you have a look at the circumstances of different athletes. However I don’t wish to take any title. All I wish to say is that now I’m additionally an Asiad gold medallist, please deal with me at par.”