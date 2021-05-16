Seeman Wiki, Biography, Age, Caste, Father, Speech | Naam Tamilar Katchi

In Tamil Nadu State Meeting election 2021, NTK applicants have scored greater than 5% votes in 159 constituencies. It secured the 3rd place in different constituencies around the state.

Seeman Profile

Seeman was once born on 8 November 1966 in Aranaiyur Village, Sivagangai District, Tamil Nadu, India. He was once born to Mr Senthamizhan and Mrs Annammal Senthamizhan in a Tamil circle of relatives. In 2013, he married Kayalvizhi, a daughter of Ok. Kalimuthu (former Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Meeting from AIADMK celebration) within the presence of Pazha Nedumaran and others. The rite was once held on the YMCA grounds, Nandanam, Chennai. The couple blessed with the child boy on 11 January 2019. On 13 Might 2021, Seeman father Senthamizhan useless because of well being problems.

He took up movie route as a profession in his preliminary degree after being impressed by way of the movies of his mentor, Bharathi Raja, and Manivannan. Seeman began his profession by way of directing Panchalankurichi, a village motion movie starring Prabhu and Madhubala. In 2006, he got here again with a a success movie Thambi with actor Madhavan.

Seeman became actor with the movie Pori the place he performed the position of a Malaysian Businessman. The similar yr he directed the affection tale Vaazhthugal once more with Madhavan and Bhavana, with each unmarried phrase used within the film being written in natural Tamil. Seeman performed a lead position in Director and his mentor Manivannan’s Nagaraja Cholan MA, MLA.

Political Occupation

Seeman was once the Leader Coordinator of the group “Naam Thamizhar Iyakkam” which became as a political celebration “Naam Thamizhar Katchi” within the yr 2010. Tamil Nadu Govt prisoned him for supporting Sri Lankan Tamil other people and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and for addressing Velupillai Prabhakaran as chief of all Tamil’s in his hardline speeches.

He believes that Velupillai Prabhakaran is the nationwide chief of all Tamils and the icon for Tamil liberation. He was once arrested two times with out trial below the draconian Nationwide Safety Act by way of the ruling DMK-Congress govt, first for talking in desire of the LTTE and once more for protesting the killing of a Tamil fisherman by way of the Sri Lankan Army.

In 2014 parliamentary elections, Seeman has mentioned that the Naam Tamilar Katchi would marketing campaign for the defeat of the applicants fielded by way of the DMDK, Congress, and BJP the place they’re contesting. The 3 major events misplaced the entire constituencies they contested in Tamil Nadu excluding BJP who win their handiest seat in Kanniyakumari.

Naam Tamilar Katchi

Naam Tamilar Katchi is a Tamil nationalist celebration within the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, India. The celebration’s leader idol is Velupillai Prabhakaran, and his image is located in all occasions of the celebration. NTK promotes Tamil Nationalism and opposes Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu. Naam Tamilar Katchi helps regional politics and opposes Indian nationwide events.

One of the major time table of ‘Naam Thamizhar Katchi’ is to loose “Tamil Eelam” from Sri Lanka which is Ethnic Tamils motherland, handiest Tamils must rule Tamil Nadu and to unfold the significance of Tamil language handiest during which solidarity of Tamil Other people is conceivable.

Seeman Biography

Title Seeman Actual Title Senthamizhan Seeman, Sebastian Seeman Nickname Seeman Occupation Baby-kisser, movie director, actor, author, singer, Tamil nationalist Date of Beginning 8 November 1966 Age 51 Seeman Father Title Senthamizhan Mom Title Annammal Senthamizhan Peak 1.70 m Weight 72 Kg Faith Christian Instructional Qualification Bsc College Don Bosco Upper sec college Faculty Loyola Faculty, Chennai Leisure pursuits Writing and Studying books Homeland Aranaiyur, Sivagangai District, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality India Married Sure Spouse Title Kayalvizhi Present Town Chennai, India

