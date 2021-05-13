Seeman Wiki, Biography, Age, Caste, Father, Speech | Naam Tamilar Katchi

In Tamil Nadu State Meeting election 2021, NTK applicants have scored greater than 5% votes in 159 constituencies. It secured the 3rd place in different constituencies around the state.

Seeman Profile

Seeman was once born on 8 November 1966 in Aranaiyur Village, Sivagangai District, Tamil Nadu, India. He was once born to Mr Senthamizhan and Mrs Annammal Senthamizhan in a Tamil circle of relatives. In 2013, he married Kayalvizhi, a daughter of Ok. Kalimuthu (former Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Meeting from AIADMK celebration) within the presence of Pazha Nedumaran and others. The rite was once held on the YMCA grounds, Nandanam, Chennai. The couple blessed with the child boy on 11 January 2019. On 13 Would possibly 2021, Seeman father Senthamizhan lifeless because of well being problems.

He took up movie course as a occupation in his preliminary degree after being impressed by way of the movies of his mentor, Bharathi Raja, and Manivannan. Seeman began his occupation by way of directing Panchalankurichi, a village motion movie starring Prabhu and Madhubala. In 2006, he got here again with a a hit movie Thambi with actor Madhavan.

Seeman grew to become actor with the movie Pori the place he performed the function of a Malaysian Businessman. The similar yr he directed the affection tale Vaazhthugal once more with Madhavan and Bhavana, with each unmarried phrase used within the film being written in natural Tamil. Seeman performed a lead function in Director and his mentor Manivannan’s Nagaraja Cholan MA, MLA.

Political Profession

Seeman was once the Leader Coordinator of the group “Naam Thamizhar Iyakkam” which grew to become as a political celebration “Naam Thamizhar Katchi” within the yr 2010. Tamil Nadu Executive prisoned him for supporting Sri Lankan Tamil folks and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and for addressing Velupillai Prabhakaran as chief of all Tamil’s in his hardline speeches.

He believes that Velupillai Prabhakaran is the nationwide chief of all Tamils and the icon for Tamil liberation. He was once arrested two times with out trial beneath the draconian Nationwide Safety Act by way of the ruling DMK-Congress executive, first for talking in prefer of the LTTE and once more for protesting the killing of a Tamil fisherman by way of the Sri Lankan Army.

In 2014 parliamentary elections, Seeman has mentioned that the Naam Tamilar Katchi would marketing campaign for the defeat of the applicants fielded by way of the DMDK, Congress, and BJP the place they’re contesting. The 3 major events misplaced all of the constituencies they contested in Tamil Nadu excluding BJP who win their most effective seat in Kanniyakumari.

Naam Tamilar Katchi

Naam Tamilar Katchi is a Tamil nationalist celebration within the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, India. The celebration’s leader idol is Velupillai Prabhakaran, and his image is located in all occasions of the celebration. NTK promotes Tamil Nationalism and opposes Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu. Naam Tamilar Katchi helps regional politics and opposes Indian nationwide events.

One of the major schedule of ‘Naam Thamizhar Katchi’ is to loose “Tamil Eelam” from Sri Lanka which is Ethnic Tamils motherland, most effective Tamils must rule Tamil Nadu and to unfold the significance of Tamil language most effective wherein team spirit of Tamil Other folks is conceivable.

Seeman Biography

Identify Seeman Actual Identify Senthamizhan Seeman, Sebastian Seeman Nickname Seeman Career Baby-kisser, movie director, actor, author, singer, Tamil nationalist Date of Beginning 8 November 1966 Age 51 Seeman Father Identify Senthamizhan Mom Identify Annammal Senthamizhan Peak 1.70 m Weight 72 Kg Faith Christian Tutorial Qualification Bsc College Don Bosco Upper sec college Faculty Loyola Faculty, Chennai Spare time activities Writing and Studying books Homeland Aranaiyur, Sivagangai District, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality India Married Sure Spouse Identify Kayalvizhi Present Town Chennai, India

Fb: https://www.fb.com/OfficialActorJiiva/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaamTamilarOrg

Instagram: But to be up to date

Web site: http://www.naamtamilar.org/

Seeman As director

Seeman As actor

Seeman Books

Vendradhu Aariyam; Thunai Nindrathu Dravidam

Thiruppi Adippaen

Seeman Speech Movies

Take a look at the newest pictures of Seeman,