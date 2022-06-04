SEGA announces Mega Drive Mini 2, with over 50 titles and Mega CD games!

During the event held this Friday, the Japanese company announced this new hardware for October in Japan.

June has started in style as far as announcements are concerned. After last night’s State of Play, SEGA had prepared a special event for this Friday in which they would show news of the projects they have in hand, and the surprise has jumped out soon: they have announced a Mega Drive Mini 2.

This new miniature console will be marketed after a first version that we were able to get our hands on in 2019. This time, Mega Drive Mini 2 will be released on October 27 in Japanso as the dates may vary by region, we will be aware when the date is announced in the West.

It will also include Mega CD gamesAmong the main novelties of this miniaturization is the possibility of access more than 50 games, but not only from Mega Drive. One of those shown during the broadcast is Silpheed (Game Arts), from Mega CD, which they have used to confirm that they also will bring Mega CD titles.

We are also waiting for the complete list from official sources, although we also know that they will arrive Sonic CD, Shining Force CD, Mansion of Hidden Souls, Popful Mail o Virtua Racing. First trailer below:

Cartridge video games.

Bonanza Bros

Fantasy Zone

Magical Fable-kun

Shining in the Darkness

Thunder Force IV (Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar)

Virtua Racing



SEGA Mega CD video games.

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Popful Mail

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic the Hedgehog CD



Also, the starting price is 9,980 yen, about 71 euros to change, although we have to wait to see what happens in Europe. From the design of the miniature console its size is really surprising. It is something to be expected when we talk about a miniaturization, but in this case SEGA has made it look really small, being able to easily hold it in one hand. The command shown in the images is the one with six buttons. It has also been guaranteed support for 720p and 480p resolutions.

Waiting for more details, it may not be the last surprise that SEGA has in store for us this June that has started in style. In fact, this week we have been able to see gameplay of Sonic Frontiers, the new title of the blue hedgehog that aims to be as ambitious as it is different from everything seen so far.

