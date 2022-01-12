SEGA boosts the development of games of international interest with a new studio in Japan

It will be the second study of the company in Japanese lands, although they have not yet specified specific tasks.

SEGA continues to dominate the news of the video game. Although a few days ago he considered rethinking his proposal on NFTs, a world in which he officially entered last summer, now he brings news related to the structuring of the company. With the intention of further enhancing the development of its games, the iconic company has announced the opening of a new study in Japan, specifically in the city of Sapporo, Hokkaido.

The new studio will design video games, develop software and fix bugsThis action has been made known through the SEGA official website, where they celebrate the company expansion through a new supporting study. According to the information given in the statement, this center will focus especially on software development, video game design, programming and game debugging, which is equivalent to controlling and fixing bugs in digital adventures.

The operation aims to further amplify the presence of SEGA games in everyone, as the study will participate in the development of titles that go beyond the Japanese borders: “the video game market continues to expand worldwide due to the diversification of the game use scene and the consequent increase in users. the market is expanding, the demand for game content is also increasing, and there is an urgent need for software manufacturers strengthen your development systems“the statement read.

What does SEGA have in store for gamers? At the moment, fans of the most famous blue hedgehog in video games are excited about the next Sonic Frontiers. Its open world has not gone unnoticed and, although we still do not have a final release date around Christmas 2022, the languages ​​that will support this adventure have already been shared.

